Amazon has the best value Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-order deals in Australia

The countdown has well and truly begun for the imminent release of Samsung’s latest flagship series – the Galaxy S20 range. If you’re an avid early adopter of new tech and keen on getting your hands on the device outright, the best value pre-order option on offer right now is through Amazon, and it’s exclusively available to TechRadar Australia’s loyal readers.

This limited-time offer is available on each of the three handsets in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, including the S20 itself, the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra. To get AU$30 off the Galaxy S20, use the code TR30, or for AU$50 off on the Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra, use the code TR50 on Amazon Australia – both exclusive codes will expire at 11:55pm on February 26.

The Galaxy S20 is the most affordable of the new range, and Amazon is shaving AU$30 off the pre-order price for TechRadar’s Aussie readers when you order by February 26. If it’s the Galaxy S20 Plus you’ve got your eyes on, or you want to go all out on the over-the-top S20 Ultra, Amazon is giving readers AU$50 off when you pre-order before February 26 on the e-commerce giant’s shopping site.

Samsung has partnered with Amazon in these pre-order offers, which means you’ll also get the Galaxy Buds Plus – which retail for AU$299 – thrown in for free, making this the best value pre-order option you can get.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB | AU$1,469 (RRP AU$1,499; save AU$30) The cheapest smartphone of Samsung’s latest S20 range has a 6.2-inch screen, a 64MP camera capable of 30x digital zoom and is 5G-ready. Speaking of which, if you buy this handset outright, you’ll want to go with a mobile carrier who offers a 5G network (that’s currently only Telstra and Optus), although connectivity is very limited right now. You can also opt for the 4G 128GB version of this device, which comes in a range of colour options. Want an exclusive discount? Use the code TR30 when you pre-order on Amazon before February 26.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G 128GB | AU$1,599 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$50) The middle child of the bunch, the S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen and a slightly larger battery to keep up. It also adds a time-of-flight (ToF) camera into the mix for depth sensing so you can get beautiful bokeh effects in your shots. This configuration has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and it’s 5G-ready as well. There’s a 512GB option also available, but if you don’t need that much storage space, you could go with the 4G model, which differs in having 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All configurations are AU$50 off when you pre-order using the code TR50 before February 26.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB | AU$1,949 (RRP AU$1,999; save AU$50) The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite possibly one of the most extravagant phones available today. It has a 6.9-inch display and a massive five-camera array – the main one being a 108MP f/1.8 optic. Its 100x zoom will get you closer to the action and it’s also the first smartphone that’s capable of capturing 8K video at 24fps. If you really want to go big, you can get the 512GB storage option of this phone from Amazon, which is currently not even available for pre-order on Samsung’s own site – although you will need to wait until April 3 for its official release. Interested? Use the code TR50 before February 26 to get AU$50 off on the device.View Deal

Note: our exclusive offer codes expire at 11:55pm on February 26.