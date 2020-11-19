AirPods Pro, Bose cans and Galaxy S20 are all discounted in pre-Black Friday deals

The countdown to Black Friday 2020 has begun, with only 7 days until the prestigious sale event officially kicks off. In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, many retailers have been offering teasers of what's to come, serving up the kind of large discounts normally reserved for November 27.

Amazon is one of these retailers, continually slashing popular products by up to 40% – smartphones, speakers, headphones and more have all seen dramatic reductions.

The online giant’s starting to ramp up for sale season and is today offering the Apple AirPods Pro, Bose headphones 700 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 at solid discounted rates:

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$339.70 (was AU$399, save AU$59.30) Amazon doesn't quite have the lowest Aussie price on Apple's AirPods Pro at present (that honour goes to Catch.com.au, where they're available for just AU$325), but if you're a Prime member you'll score free shipping from Amazon, making this is a pretty good deal on the always-popular true wireless earbuds. We'd expect to see these discounted a little further come next week, but if you don't want to wait (or risk losing out), this is a good lower-than-average price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | AU$1,195 (was AU$1,499, save AU$304) Samsung's bigger flagship Galaxy S20+ includes a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capacious 4,500mAh battery and one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, with four lenses and a 30x zoom capability. Amazon's currently offering this 4G version in black, blue and grey for 20% off the RRP, bringing the price down to AU$1,195. If you fancy the smaller Galaxy S20, it's also discounted by 19%, for a final price of AU$1,095 - although note it's only available in pink.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$468 (was AU$599, save AU$131) Ranked at #3 on our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020, Bose's NCH 700s are arguably more stylish than the Sony pairs that beat them – and they're an amazing pair of headphones any way you split it, and the best Bose headphones we've ever reviewed. Their noise-cancelling tech also help to filter out background audio coming through the mic, so they're fantastic for making calls with too. In this pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon, you can save AU$131 off the RRP.View Deal

Unlike on Amazon Prime Day, these deals aren’t exclusive and there are lots more bargains to be had, should you be in the market for something different – head to Amazon’s main deal page to see what other deals that may tickle your fancy, or check out our huge Black Friday deals hub for discounts from many more Aussie stores.