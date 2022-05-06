6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The weekend brings some hitters to Australia's streaming scene, including the season finale of Moon Knight on Disney Plus, The Staircase on Binge, and the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of May 6-8, 2022.

(TV series – available 5/5/2022)

Truth be told, we originally didn't see the point of a dramatised version of The Staircase – the true crime story that was already so well documented in a 10 and a half-hour docuseries of the same name. That said, HBO's The Staircase makes a case for its existence within the opening moments of its first episode, which recreates the night in which emergency responders arrived at the home of Michael (Colin Firth) and Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) to find the latter dead under truly baffling circumstances. It's one thing to hear about Kathleen's death in a trial after the fact, but it's another to actually see what that night must have been like.

Stream The Staircase on Binge

(TV series – available 5/5/2022)

Trekkers will surely love Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a brand new series which brings the franchise back to its original spirit. Set before Kirk's arrival to the Star Fleet Academy, Strange New Worlds follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus

(TV series – episode 6 available now)

Disney's first live-action Marvel series featuring a new character has finally arrived with Moon Knight, the story of a man (Oscar Isaac) with a sleeping disorder who routinely blacks out, only to find himself in crazy situations. Turns out, the man has dissociative identity disorder, and one of his other personalities is the violent vigilante Moon Knight. The show's first season comes to a stunning conclusion in episode 6, which sees Marc, Steven and Khonshu attempt to work together in order to stop Ammit.

Stream Moon Knight on Disney Plus

(TV series – episode 7 available now)

The long journey to a (proper) live-action Halo adaptation has finally paid off with this big-budget series from producer Steven Spielberg. Episode 7 will likely prove divisive among fans, in that focuses on Kwan's journey at the expense of screen time for Master Chief. That said, we imagine next episode will make up for it with some real Spartan-based action.

Stream Halo on Paramount Plus (or via Amazon Prime Video channels)

(TV series – available 6/5/2022)

The hilarious series Girls5eva, from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is back for its second season this week! Season 2 finds the one-hit-wonder girl group still chasing that second stab at fame, only now they have the near-impossible task of completing an entire album within 6 weeks.

Stream Girls5eva on Stan

(TV series – available 5/5/2022)

It's been a while since we've seen a decent buddy cop film, but thankfully the French don't care if a certain type of movie has been out of style for years! The Takedown sees Omar Sy (Lupin) and Laurent Lafitte (Elle) play cops with different styles and backgrounds who start out at odds with each other, only to come together to solve a big case. Le Riggs and Le Murtaugh would be proud.

Stream The Takedown on Netflix