Prada Cup: how to watch the America's Cup 2021 challenger selection series

If you're a sailing fan and have been in the doldrums lately due to the lack of competitive sailing, then batten down the hatches as the America's Cup series is in sight. We missed out on the Sydney to Hobart race in December, but the Prada Cup – the selection series for the prestigious America's Cup – is now underway in New Zealand, with a capsized boat already causing a storm.

The capsized Patriot – the boat of America's Cup challenger New York Yacht Club American Magic – has seen some damage and is now in no position to race in the third and fourth Round Robin stages of the Prada Cup, so race organisers have had to reschedule the two races to January 23-24.

This means that following the two live races, there will be a 'ghost race' to comply with the competition's regulations. This 'token' race needs to take place against the New York Yacht Club team so points can be awarded to the relevant competitor. The ghost race will have regular start but will be suspended after just a few minutes.

So, how can you watch the boats under sail and catch all the action from Auckland, New Zealand? It's all happening on Kayo Sports.

What is the Prada Cup?

The Prada Cup is the first stage regatta of what is perhaps the most prestigious international sailing event, the America's Cup.

This is the first ever Prada Cup (formally called the Louis Vuitton Cup) and three challengers are vying to take the final spot in the 36th edition of the America's Cup to race against Emirates Team New Zealand.

This challenger series consists of four Round Robin races, a semi-final and the finals. Ineos Team UK, Luna Rossa Challenge from Italy and American Magic from New York have already completed two of the Round Robins, with the American team capsizing on January 17.

The third and fourth Round Robins have been rescheduled – Race 2 of the third Round Robin was to take place on January 22, but has been moved by a day to January 23, while all three races (including the 'ghost race') of Round Robin 4 will be held on January 23-24.

The Americans might be out of the Round Robins, but they'll be back for the semi-finals. You can watch that between January 29 and February 2, while the finals are from February 13-22. This will be a best-of-13 series, and the winner gets to sail in the America's Cup 2021.

How to watch the Prada Cup in Australia

All this sailing action is available live on both Fox Sports and Kayo. If you don't have a Foxtel subscription, Kayo is Australia's only streaming service exclusively dedicated to all things sports, and is a more affordable alternative to Foxtel's Sports package.

With over 50 sports live and on demand available at your fingertips, it's also designed to cater to the die-hard sports fan for just AU$25 a month. There's also a 14-day free trial that you can take advantage of if you'd like to experience it for yourself. There's no lock-in contract, so you're free to cancel any time.

For more information, read our in-depth review of Kayo Sports.