Singles' Day sales in Australia: all the best 11/11 tech deals and discounts

Kicking off in China in the early 90s, Singles' Day has now well and truly evolved and spread into a major online shopping event in the Asia Pacific region. Yep, that means Aussies will be able to save big on tech too.

As the name suggests, the holiday is to celebrate being single, and so the date 11/11 was picked (because of all the 'one's, you see). Thankfully, online retailers aren't so picky about when exactly they hand over their savings, with sales going live well before the date arrives and sometimes lasting for weeks afterwards.

Retailers and brands such as Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, Dell and plenty more are all involved in the sale, offering up laptops, gaming consoles, headphones and other tech at bargain prices.

Here at TechRadar, we're keeping an eye on all these online stores to see what the best Singles' Day offers on tech are. As predicted, some of them have jumped the gun in 2019 and gone live with terrific savings already.

For those keeping tabs, Singles' Day arrives pretty close to Australia's Black Friday 2019 sales as well, which falls on November 29 this year, but already has some early sales live for you to scan.

Early Singles' Day offers in Australia

Dell XPS 13 (7390) Laptop (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | AU$2,549 (was AU$2,999 – save AU$450) The brilliant XPS 13 has been our favourite laptop three years running, and in this pre-Black Friday sale, Dell has slashed AU$450 off the price of this gorgeous silver Ultrabook. Inside the shell is a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an impressive 16GB of system memory. It packs a whopping 512GB of storage too, so you really can’t go wrong with snatching up this beauty for that price.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme ( i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650) | AU$2,519 (was AU$3,599 – save AU$1,079) This ultraportable powerhouse packs in a speedy 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch display, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. Lenovo's current 11/11 deal saves you a stellar AU$1,079 – just be sure to enter the code SINGLES at checkout to get the discount. Check out our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review

View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / RTX 2060 | AU$1,949 (was AU$2,599; save AU$650) This unassuming machine packs a punch. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip is backed up by a 9th-gen Core i7 CPU, ensuring your games will run smoothly. With a 256GB SSD, and a generous 1TB HDD added to that, you shouldn’t have a problem with storage either.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15-inch gaming laptop (GTX 1660 Ti / i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD) | AU$2,169 (was AU$3,099 – save AU$929) If the ThinkPad X1 Extreme above was a little bit too business for your liking, this Legion gaming laptop should hit the spot. Loaded with an impressive 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of its own RAM. Use the code SINGLES at checkout to knock off a sweet 30% on this portable gaming beast. Here's our glowing Lenovo Legion Y740 reviewView Deal

Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | AU$1,289.40 (was AU$2,149; save AU$859.60) An immersive curved gaming monitor is the perfect compliment to a powerhouse gaming PC. Here you’ll have 34 inches of screen real estate to play with, and the 1900R-curved IPS display includes Nvidia G-Sync technology to really bring you into another world. There’s an impressive 40% discount on offer here.View Deal

What to expect from Singles' Day sales

While we've seen a few killer deals go live already (if you're into laptops and computing kit, in particular), the real cream of the crop will land much closer to November 11 itself (11/11). With that said, these discounts could go live at different points throughout the day, and some retailers will almost certainly start their sales on Saturday November 9.

We haven't got any further specifics from other retailers, but we'll keep this page updated with any worthwhile deals we come across.