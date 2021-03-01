Oculus Quest 2 hits lowest ever price with this money-saving deal

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of, if not the best virtual reality headset on the market – it's certainly the best wirefree one at any rate.

Such accolades come at a price for us VR enthusiasts though – with sales riding high and the headset in great demand, there's been rare opportunity to see a good price cut on Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 headset, with the HMD staying close to its RRP since its release last October.

If you're in the UK, though, there's a rare opportunity to save some dough, with Game selling both the 64GB and the top-end 256GB Oculus Quest 2 for £20 cheaper than usual.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the cheapest Oculus Quest 2 deals at shops and retailers in your location.

Price drop Oculus Quest 2 64GB: £299 £279.99 at Game

We've yet to see a price cut this good on the Oculus Quest 2, so if you want to tap into the best wireless VR experience there's been so far, this £20 saving on the Oculus Quest 2 is a deal you can't afford to miss.View Deal

Price drop Oculus Quest 2 256GB: £399 £379.99 at Game

Need more storage space for all the VR adventures you're planning on going on? Game has also knocked £20 off of the top-of-the-line 256GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 headset, giving you more than enough room for dozens of VR games. It's also the cheapest price yet. View Deal

The best VR headset?

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we called the headset "as close to perfect as VR has come so far." With a high quality screen, a cable-free design and superb wireless motion and space tracking, it's the exact sort of direction we want to see VR take in the future.

And it might not be too long until we see a successor – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is already teasing the appearance of an Oculus Quest 3 before too long.