Nintendo Switch OLED price drops to an all-time low in Afterpay Day sale

If you’ve been holding out for a great deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, look no further: eBay’s Afterpay Day sale has delivered the lowest price ever on the Switch OLED, making it even less than what you’d pay for the regular Nintendo Switch at full RRP.

The deal is available through Big W’s eBay store, where you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED in either neon or white for just AU$$424.15. That’s a massive discount of AU$114.85, as the Switch OLED usually retails for AU$539.

There is a caveat to landing this deal – you’ll need to complete the purchase using Afterpay, and enter the coupon code AFPYDY at checkout to get the full discount.

If you’re unsure what the difference is between the regular Nintendo Switch and the Switch OLED, the main upgrade is the latter’s larger 7-inch OLED screen. That provides perfect blacks and accurate colours, but you’ll only really get the benefit if you play in handheld.

The internal specs in the newer Switch OLED remain the same as the regular model, so if you mainly want the console to play it docked with a TV, then you could consider picking up the standard Switch – it’s also now discounted on Big W’s eBay store.

Both the Nintendo Switch and the Animal Crossing edition of the console are currently down to AU$364.65 on eBay. Again, you’ll need to checkout with Afterpay and use the code AFPYDY to nab it at this price.

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$539 AU$424.15 on Big W eBay (save AU$114.85) This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date on the Switch OLED, so it’s not to be missed if you want to buy the best version of the popular console. This version has a bigger 7-inch OLED display, enhanced speakers and a redesigned kickstand. With this in mind, it’s best for gamers who like to play in handheld or tabletop mode. Available in neon or white, just enter the code AFPYDY at checkout.

Nintendo Switch | AU$469 AU$364.65 on Big W eBay (save AU$104.35) If you’d prefer to dock your Nintendo Switch to the telly, then you might be better off going with the original version of the console. It’s a good AU$59 less than the Switch OLED above, and while this isn’t the best price we’ve seen it go for, it’s not far off (the lowest was AU$349 on Black Friday). Use the code AFPYDY at Big W’s eBay store.

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing edition) | AU$469 AU$364.65 on Big W eBay (save AU$104.35) Love Animal Crossing? The Switch console is also available in an Animal Crossing edition, with a sweet pastel green and blue colourway. This price is also the lowest we can remember seeing it at AU$364.65. Do keep in mind that Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t included in the box, but it’s also on sale for AU$58.65 should you want it. Use the code AFPYDY to land the discount on both.