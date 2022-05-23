Dyson's Click Frenzy sale slashes hundreds off its cordless vacuum range

Click Frenzy is back once again, with Australia's biggest online stores embracing the mayhem with some fantastic discounts and deals – especially when it comes to sought-after tech products.

We all know that Dyson rules the roost when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners, but for many of us, its products can fall just outside of our price range. Thankfully, Dyson has gotten into the spirit of Click Frenzy 2022 by discounting a number of its best vacuum cleaners, along with some terrific bonus gifts on others.

We're talking hundreds of dollars slashed from the original RRP of Dyson's V8 Absolute, Cyclone V10 Absolute+, V7 Motorhead Origin and Outsize Absolute Extra cordless vacuums, so now's the time to finally replace that dusty old vacuum you have tucked away.

If that sounds like you (or if you just want to upgrade to a better model), then head on down below to find the best deals and offers currently available. You'd better hurry, though – Dyson's Click Frenzy 2022 sale ends at 11:59pm (AEST) on May 26!

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$699 at Dyson It may be a few years old, but it still sucks up dirt and dust like an 'Absolute' champ. Apart from being fairly lightweight and suitable for a variety of cleaning situations, Dyson's V8 Absolute provides up to 40 minutes of suction time. Originally priced at AU$999, now only AU$699.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson Need something a little more powerful? Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute+ offers 30% more suction power than its V8 models, which should be enough to lift the most stubborn dirt. Its suction time has also received an upgrade, with up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction. Originally priced at AU$1,199, now only AU$849.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$399 at Dyson If both of those options are still too rich for your blood, you may want to consider Dyson's affordable V7 Motorhead Origin, which delivers 30 minutes of suction on a lightweight 2.3kg unit – perfect for lifting up to those hard to reach corners of your home. Originally AU$599, now only AU$399.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra | AU$1,249 at Dyson As the name would suggest, Dyson's Outsize Absolute Extra is big in every way. It's got a 150% larger bin to hold more dirt, along with a 25% larger cleaning head to lift more at a time – that means you can get the job done faster. Originally AU$1,449, now only AU$1,249.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra with Bonus Complimentary Battery | AU$1,349 at Dyson Using laser technology to reveal microscopic dust, Dyson's V12 Detect Slim will even size and count dust particles to show you how much it's collected on a screen! While this deal doesn't provide a discount to the vacuum itself, it does get you a bonus complimentary battery (valued at AU$179) at no extra cost, which is a pretty sweet offer if you ask us!

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Two Bonus Complimentary Accessories | AU$599 at Dyson Dyson's Supersonic is like the Rolls Royce of hair dryers, offering the same digital motor tech that powers its vacuums, along with five styling attachments. Not discounted, but you can get the Nickel/Copper version today and pick two additional accessories (including brushes and travel bags) valued up to AU$148 at no extra cost.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Two Bonus Complimentary Accessories | AU$599 at Dyson Like the Supersonic before it, Dyson's Corrale is the top product in its field, allowing you to style and straighten your hair while cutting down on hair damage. Get it in purple and receive two complimentary brushes of your choice valued at AU$98.