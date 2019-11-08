The best Click Frenzy 2019 deals in Australia

Everyone around the world is waiting with bated breath for Black Friday to come around so they can bag some bargains. In Australia, however, we get the opportunity to save some dosh well before the big sale begins.

November also brings Click Frenzy to our screens – an online sale event that sees thousands of shoppers converge on the Click Frenzy website to snag a great bargain and pocket plenty of savings.

The sale event was created in 2012 as Australia’s answer to Cyber Monday in the US, only without being linked to the same US-centric timing.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers on one location for 24 hours only. The Click Frenzy site has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace that allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

The 24-hour frenzy has, in the past, broken the Click Frenzy website, though. So if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop. That said, some retailers jump the gun and offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. In fact, you’ll even find that some retailers offer discounts on their own sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working for you, you can still chase up that deal you’re after.

When is Click Frenzy 2019

Click Frenzy occurs twice a year in Australia – once in the merry month of May and the other just before Black Friday in November.

This year, the second Click Frenzy fever is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, with the 24-hour sale kicking off at 7pm AEDT on the day. It will go on through the night, with deals being offered until 7am the next morning (November 13).

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

This year, online shoppers will be treated to thousands of deals from over 500 retailers, including Myer, The Good Guys, Bose and HP.

There’ll be over 4,000 deals to choose from, meaning you’re not going to have the time, or the patience, to find the best tech bargains amongst everything else.

One way to filter the deals is to subscribe to the Click Frenzy newsletter email, the other is to stick with us, especially if you’re after consumer tech. To save you time and energy, and so you can get some sleep, we’ll wade through the mire of deals and handpick the choicest tech bargains. We’ll be listing them right here, so be sure to bookmark this page.

There’s less than a week to go before the frenzy begins, so keep your credit card handy.

Deals predictions for Click Frenzy 2019

So, what can you expect from this year’s online shopping frenzy? More of the same from earlier in the year, at the very least.

Dell has been offering excellent discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you can snag a great deal on a range of their laptops this time around. We’ve got our fingers crossed for the XPS 13.

Bose saw a decent discount back in May during Click Frenzy and we're expecting at least the same kind of offer this time aIround as well. However, with Single's Day sales currently enticing shoppers and Black Friday yet to arrive, chances are we may see a slightly bigger discount if retailers want to keep the competition brewing.

Sony too has been generous with its audio offering this November, so keep your eyes peeled for a significant saving on the electronic giant’s superb WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

With the silly season approaching, you may have been thinking it’s time to get a Fitbit. Get a head start on your health kick and keep an eye out for a discount on one of these popular trackers. You could even snag a Fitbit smartwatch, with possible offers on both the Ionic and the latest iteration of the Versa.

With new flagship handsets announced this year from different manufacturers, you can expect some excellent bargains on last year’s models. We could potentially see the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR go on sale on some retail sites, while the current Samsung flagships could also be discounted.

Gamers can expect bundles from both Sony and Microsoft, with some of the hottest titles of 2019 coming bundled with the hardware. Whether we’ll get the chance to snag The Outer Worlds as a bundle remains to be seen though.