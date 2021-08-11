Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-order deals in Australia

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 premium handsets have gone up for pre-order after being announced at the Unpacked 2021 event, and the third generation of the tech giant's foldable and flippable flagships offer plenty of upgrades on their predecessors.

With the Fold 3, it's now kitted out with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and has support for Samsung's S Pen, making it the obvious next step after the Note lineup. Overall, the design is also more elegant, with a lighter weight and slimmed hinge design, and sports IPX8 water resistance.

The Flip 3 will also take on the Snapdragon 888 – a marked improvement over the Flip 5G's Snapdragon 865 – as well as boast a 120Hz, 6.7-inch AMOLED display (that flips!) and an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 price and availability

Both the Fold 3 and Flip 3 will have reduced launch prices as compared to their predecessors, making them even more appealing to buyers trying out the format for the first time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at AU$2,499 for the 256GB model and bumps up to AU$2,649 for the 512GB version of the handset. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 begins at AU$1,499 for the 128GB configuration and costs AU$1,599 for the larger 256GB variant.

While pre-orders are open August 12 in Australia, the handset won't start shipping or hit shelves until September 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-order deals

Here, we've put together the best pre-order deals available so you can secure your premium Samsung flagship ahead of its launch on September 10, and we'll continue adding to this page as more carriers make their offers available.

It's worth noting that all Fold 3 and Flip 3 pre-orders (from participating retailers) come with a bonus gift from Samsung valued up to AU$299 to be redeemed via Samsung, so the deals listed below are extra to this offer.

Telstra – Free 4K Samsung TV The best deal we've seen so far has to go to Telstra. The Aussie telco is offering a free 43-inch Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K TV (normally AU$949) with its pre-orders of both the Flip 3 and Fold 3 devices. To be eligible, you'll need to pair your new phone with a Telstra plan (anything bigger than the 'Small' plan), but you can jump ship after the first month if you want and just pay off your handset. View Deal

Amazon Australia – AU$100 store credit for Prime members For Amazon Prime members that pre-order either the Fold 3 or Flip 3 device before September 9, the retail giant will give customers AU$100 credit to use across Amazon Australia. The credit will be sent to customers once the device has landed with you. If you're not a Prime member, now's a good chance to try out the free 30-day trial.View Deal

Optus – Bonus Galaxy Watch 4 Not to be outdone, Optus is throwing in a bonus Galaxy Watch 4 (the Black 44mm variant) with your pre-order of either the Z Fold 3 or Flip 3. As with Telstra, you'll need to pair it up with a SIM plan but it's month-to-month so you'll be able to jump ship soon if you want to.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in brief

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a powerful piece of kit but not surprisingly, also a very expensive handset. It stands out as one of the best foldable devices on the market, but how has it progressed from its predecessor?

Firstly and most obviously, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes use of the Snapdragon 888 processor which is currently one of the most powerful Android chips available. This pairs well with the device’s 8/12GB RAM (depending on which version you choose).

While the camera has remained the same as its predecessor, that increase in the processing power will improve the ability of the camera, allowing the AI functions of the device to work harder.

Read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review in brief

(Image credit: Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers a very promising package. With a considerably more affordable price tag and a boost in a number of key specs, there is a lot of potential with Samsung’s latest Flip.

Most obviously, the upgrades to the processing power and the display will be what stand out. By using the Snapdragon 888 processor, the Flip is able to run as well as any other flagship around and its upgrade to a 120Hz refresh rate will make it feel speedy when scrolling, changing apps or generally moving between different parts of the phone.

While the camera has stayed more or less the same, the upgrade to a newer and more powerful processor plus the addition of new camera features will make that area feel more powerful than ever and most importantly, this new price tag is a lot more affordable than its predecessor.

Read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review