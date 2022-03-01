Best prepaid mobile plans in Australia: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and more

If you're keen on avoiding lock-in contracts, extra charges or simply don't use data on your phone too often, prepaid plans are a great option for Australians looking to take control of their mobile plan.

With that said, there are so many choices available that it can be hard identifying the best prepaid mobile plan for your specific needs. There are options from the big three – Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – as well as smaller providers such as Boost and Amaysim, and they all have their perks and tradeoffs.

On this page, we're tracking down the best prepaid mobile deals in Australia, matching the right plan to the right person at the right price. We've looked at cheap options under AU$30, long-expiry prepaid plans that last up to a year, and everything in between.

Noteworthy prepaid mobile deals for March 2022

We'll break down the best prepaid mobile plans further down the page, but if you'd just like to see some of the best offers going at the moment, check out this list of sweet prepaid mobile plan deals.

Best prepaid mobile plans

Best overall prepaid plan

Gomo | 40GB data | 30-day expiry | AU$25 Thanks to Gomo's data rollover (up to 200GB maximum), this prepaid plan makes a lot of sense if your usage fluctuates month-to-month. You'll get 40GB of data (which we reckon is the sweet spot) for just AU$25 per renewal, and while there's no flashy promotions or introductory offers, the cost-to-value ratio is already perfect. It's worth noting that this prepaid plan automatically renews every 30 days, similar to a postpaid plan, but there's no lock-in contracts. Total minimum cost is AU$25

Best cheap prepaid plan under AU$30

Gomo | 8GB data | 30-day expiry | AU$15 Gomo takes the cake in this category as well – there are a few cheaper prepaid options but typically, they're offered as 'starter packs', so you'll only get their good deals for the first renewal. Once again, you can rollover up to 200GB and, while there are no bonuses or introductory deals, the 8GB for AU$15 will be perfect for light users looking to save. The plan auto-renews every 30 days, but you won't be locked into any contract. Total minimum cost is AU$15

Best long-expiry prepaid plan up to 365 days

Amaysim | 60GB data | 365-day expiry | AU$120 If you don't use all that much data and don't tend to use it regularly, a year-long expiry is a great way to get access to unlimited talk and text. This prepaid option is the equivalent to 5GB of data for AU$10 a month, which is fairly solid value. If you need more data, Amaysim also has a 165GB option for AU$200. Total minimum cost is AU$120

Best Telstra prepaid plan

Telstra | 30GB data (10GB after third recharge) | 28-day expiry | AU$30 Although Telstra is perhaps the priciest telco, if you're looking for the coverage it provides or the included international calls and texts (check site for details), this plan offers the best balance. You'll pay AU$30 for each recharge, and for your first three you'll get 30GB of data, afterwards it's down to 10GB. Total minimum cost is AU$30

Best Optus prepaid plan

Optus | 40GB data (10GB after third renewal) | 28-day expiry | AU$30 Much like the above Telstra plan, the Optus Epic Data plan is offering extra data for the first three recharges, netting you 40GB to play with for three 28-day periods before dropping to 10GB. You can add Optus Sport for AU$5 per renewal and will get unlimited international calls to 15 select countries. Total minimum cost is AU$30

Best Vodafone prepaid plan

Vodafone | 50GB data (30GB after third recharge) | 28-day expiry | AU$15 (starter pack, then AU$40) This Vodafone option is great value straight-up, with the first 28 days costing just AU$15 (AU$40 after that), and the first three renewals upping the data from 30GB to 50GB. You'll get included international calls and texts (see site for details) as well as the option to save AU$5 when you set up automatic recharge. Total minimum cost is AU$15

Best Boost prepaid plan

Boost Mobile | 40GB data (20GB after third recharge) | 28-day expiry | AU$10 (starter pack, then AU$30) Boost Mobile uses the Telstra 3G and 4G network, which is a great reason to go with them if you're after the coverage. This deal is much like those from the big three above – you'll get 40GB of data for your first three renewals before it drops to 20GB, and you only pay AU$10 for the first 28 days. Total minimum cost is AU$10

Best Amaysim prepaid plan

Amaysim | 50GB data (30GB after third renewal) | 28-day expiry | AU$10 (starter pack, then AU$30) Amaysim's introductory offer is excellent value right off the bat, with a massive 50GB of data for the first three renewals and a AU$20 discount on the first 28 days. Amaysim uses Optus' 4G network and has unlimited data banking. Total minimum cost is AU$10

More popular prepaid plans