Avid reader bargain: get a Kindle for just AU$99

Fancy developing a reading habit? You don't have to spend a lot of money to do that, with Amazon Australia now discounting all three of its current Kindle ereader models.

For anyone who's on a tight budget, the 6-inch basic Amazon Kindle is now down to just AU$99 – it's not the cheapest price we've seen on the no-frills model, but it's the best you're going to get before Prime Day comes knocking in a couple of months. That's a very generous 29% discount on the AU$139 retail price.

If you're looking to bag yourself the affordable entry-level reader for less, this one's definitely worth taking full advantage of.

Kindle | AU$139 AU$99 on Amazon (save AU$40) If you really don't want to wait till Prime Day for a possible lower price, then this 29% discount really is a great investment. The basic Kindle comes with all the features you need for a comfortable reading experience, including a front light, glare-free display and week-long battery life, but it does lack waterproofing. Available in black and white versions.

We will say that the more frequent readers out there may want to consider the 2021 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite for its sharper display and adjustable warm-lighting – two additions that give an improved reading experience in brighter or darker environments.

But there's more to the latest Paperwhite than just that. It's bigger and better in so many ways than any of the older versions of the ereader. It now features a bigger 6.8-inch screen surrounded by thinner bezels that house 17 LEDs for even page illumination. There's even a bigger battery that promises up to 10 weeks of reading and a USB-C charging port.

It doesn't have as deep a discount as the base Kindle listed above (it's still just a AU$40 price drop), but it's one of our picks for the best ereaders available today, making any discount worth the while.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | AU$239 AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$40) You get the usual 8GB of storage, that new-and-improved 6.8-inch display we just mentioned and USB-C charging. While this isn't the lowest price – there was a AU$70 discount over the Black Friday weekend in 2021 – it's still worth every penny if you want a new ereader. Want more storage (32GB) and wireless charging to boot? Then the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also gets a AU$40 discount, now down to AU$249.

Unlike the basic Kindle, the Paperwhite is waterproof, with an IPX8 rating, so you can happily take it poolside, beachside, bathside, sinkside... you know what we mean, and it will survive a dunk for up to 60 minutes in two metres of water.

More importantly, the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 edition is a Climate Pledge Friendly product, meaning it's been made from 60% recycled plastic and 95% of the packaging is wood fibre-based material obtained from responsibly managed forests or from recycled sources.

So go on, indulge your reading habit and help the planet.

But if you truly want to step up your reading experience to the next level, and you've got the budget for it, there really is nothing as luxurious as the Kindle Oasis, which gets a AU$70 discount.

Kindle Oasis (2019) | AU$399 AU$329 on Amazon (save AU$70) A metal body, page-turn buttons for single-hand use and all the other bells and whistles you'd want for the best reading experience money can buy is right here. If your money can stretch, then we can't recommend this 7-inch ereader highly enough.

These may not be the best-ever Kindle deals, but getting yourself a very capable ereader for just AU$99 is a brilliant bargain, especially since even the base Kindle comes with Bluetooth connectivity to let you listen to audiobooks via a paired set of wireless headphones.