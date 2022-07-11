Amazon Kindle ereaders hit lowest price yet for Prime Day

This year Amazon Australia has decided to kick things off a little early for its annual member-only sale – 12 hours early to be precise. Instead of making its members wait, the retail giant has already started its Prime Day deals with the lowest prices yet on its best Kindle ereaders.

If you're an avid reader, or someone looking to go digital for convenience, now is the best time to get shopping, with up to 43% off all Kindle models. Whether you're budget-conscious or able to splurge on the most luxurious reading experience money can buy, there are options here for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$79 (opens in new tab) (save AU$60) It was AU$89 last Prime Day, making this the best price yet on Amazon's entry-level cheap ereader. If you're after a simple, dedicated tablet for ebooks, this has everything you need, with a price tag to suit. There's even an adjustable front light and 8GB of storage, in case you thought it was a totally no-frills ereader. Available in black and white.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$167 (opens in new tab) (save AU$72) It's the most popular ereader in the world and, after three years, it's had a redesign. This newly minted 6.8-inch Paperwhite (up from 6 inches) is fantastic value with 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery. And the best part is that it's now cheaper than its lowest price of AU$169! That's 30% off right now.

(opens in new tab) Prime exclusive Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition | AU$289 AU$202 (opens in new tab) (save AU$87) If you'd like more storage than the 8GB the regular Paperwhite offers, then the Signature Edition is also 30% off for Prime Day, making this its lowest price yet as well. For your money, you're also getting wireless charging capabilities to make it more worthwhile.