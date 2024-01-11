The best laptops of 2024 in Australia: Top options for all budgets and tasks

By Joel Burgess
published

Australia's best laptops are powerful, portable and punching above their weight

If you're in the market for a new laptop, TechRadar's best laptops Australia is the definitive summary of the absolute best laptops available. 

All devices on this list have been benchmarked and tested directly, to ensure you get consistent, first-hand picks of the best laptops in each category. 

Whether it's Apple's freshest M2-powered MacBook Air, the latest in the Dell XPS range, or one of the new budget-friendly 16-inch OLED laptops, we've painstakingly compared and contrasted each one in order to give you a rundown on the laptop with the best value.

We've taken into account Ultrabooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, and every other shape and size that laptops come in these days – so don't worry if you're in it for work or play, we've got you covered.

For those that aren't sure what type of laptop would suit their needs best, jump down to the How to Choose section at the bottom of the page. 

Joel Burgess

Joel is the go-to laptops and systems reviewer for the Australian TechRadar team, reviewing over 250 laptops for the website (and APC magazine) since 2014.  All this experience means you can be sure these laptop recommendations are the best-of-the-best and come from first hand-experience with the devices.  

Keep an eye out for all the exciting OLED options at affordable price points that will populate this list in 2023. 

The quick list

Want to cut to the chase and find out what the best laptops are? Below, you’ll find a roundup of our choices, and you can jump to a more detailed review of every pick, along with our price comparison tool to help you find the best deals.

Macbook AirBest of the best
1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

The best laptop overall

Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is a whole new kind of device. It’s more expensive than its predecessors, nabbing all the premium features and performance you’d expect on Pro models while keeping the ultra, thin and light profile. 

Read more below

Zenbook S 13 on whiteMost portable
2. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX530)

Most Portable
The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is the classic Ultrabook: Slim, lightweight and packing enough power to do professional workloads on the go, but there’s a couple of things that make this 2023 release a little different to earlier ultra-portables. A more affordable price, a 1kg chassis and a 2.8K 13-inch OLED display make the Zenbook S 13 OLED the pick of the Windows ultra-portable laptops this year.  

Read more below

Swift Go 16 on whiteBest value
3. Acer Swift Go 14 or 16

The best value laptop

The Acer Swift Go 16 is a 16-inch Ultrabook offering a 3K OLED panel, a 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU and solid supporting specs for AU$500 to AU$1,000 less than anything we saw in the premium Ultrabook space last year. A fast and generous SSD, powerful i7-13700H CPU and generous screen will have you questioning how Acer managed to put all this into a budget-friendly laptop. 

Read more below

Asus laptop on white Best Value Workststion
4. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (2023)

The best value workstation
If you need to edit video content on the fly in your day-to-day role then the great battery life during intensive workloads of the MacBook Pro 16 makes it a uniquely competent laptop for creative professionals. 

Read more below

Apple laptop white backgroundMost Portable Workststion
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M2 Pro, 2023)

The most portable workstation
Read more below

Top down view of the Surface Laptop Go 2Best Laptop for Students
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The best laptop for students

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent lightweight laptop that is capable of doing all the essential web browsing, media consumption and document processing tasks you’re likely to be needing while studying and working. The thousand dollar-ish price point is a major drawcard for anyone who needs a professional device that won’t bankrupt you.  

Read more below