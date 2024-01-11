The best laptops of 2024 in Australia: Top options for all budgets and tasks

If you're in the market for a new laptop, TechRadar's best laptops Australia is the definitive summary of the absolute best laptops available.

All devices on this list have been benchmarked and tested directly, to ensure you get consistent, first-hand picks of the best laptops in each category.

Whether it's Apple's freshest M2-powered MacBook Air, the latest in the Dell XPS range, or one of the new budget-friendly 16-inch OLED laptops, we've painstakingly compared and contrasted each one in order to give you a rundown on the laptop with the best value.

We've taken into account Ultrabooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, and every other shape and size that laptops come in these days – so don't worry if you're in it for work or play, we've got you covered.

For those that aren't sure what type of laptop would suit their needs best, jump down to the How to Choose section at the bottom of the page.

Written By Written By Joel Burgess Online Editor - Laptops, Monitors and Computers Joel is the go-to laptops and systems reviewer for the Australian TechRadar team, reviewing over 250 laptops for the website (and APC magazine) since 2014. All this experience means you can be sure these laptop recommendations are the best-of-the-best and come from first hand-experience with the devices. Keep an eye out for all the exciting OLED options at affordable price points that will populate this list in 2023.

The quick list

Want to cut to the chase and find out what the best laptops are? Below, you’ll find a roundup of our choices, and you can jump to a more detailed review of every pick, along with our price comparison tool to help you find the best deals.