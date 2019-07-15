The Ring Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and that means massive discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances and more. It also means killer deals on Amazon's own devices, like the best-selling Ring Doorbell. Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $69.99. That's a $30 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for the Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell. Our UK readers can also get the Ring doorbell on sale for £69.

The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and lets you speak and talk to visitors from your device. The Ring will send alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer when motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell. The Wi-Fi enabled doorbell offers live view on-demand video and infrared night vision. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa so you can see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo devices.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Ring doorbell and a fantastic deal for a Ring product. This sale will end Tuesday at midnight PDT, so you should take advantage of this killer deal while you can.

The best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal (USA):

The best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal (UK):

(Image credit: Ring) Ring Video Doorbell £89 £69 at Amazon

Prime members can save £20 on the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. The doorbell works with Alexa and send alerts when motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

