Snag an Apple iPad 2018 for $250 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for deals on Apple tablets? Today, you can pick up a 32GB iPad 2018 for $250 ahead of Amazon Prime Day , a savings of nearly 25% off the sticker price.

While Apple hasn’t changed the external design much in recent years, the 9.7-inch iPad is still a solid pick with plenty of functionality, especially at this price.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad 2018 $329 $249 at Walmart

The 9.7-inch iPad is set to get a huge internal makeover when iPadOS officially launches later this year, and this is a great all-around affordable iPad to harness the new operating system when it goes live later this year.View Deal

Don’t worry that Apple has completely neglected its tablets: at WWDC this year, we got our first look at iPadOS – a new version of iOS specialized for iPads. What does this mean? Tons of new features that seriously harness the screen real estate. Your iPads won’t just be up-jumped iPhones anymore.

In particular, iPadOS brings better multitasking capabilities, a potential performance boost, and USB drive/SD card reader support - which easily expand the 32GB space on this model. While the new OS isn’t set to come out until later this year, you’ll have time to familiarize yourself with the iPad if you pick one up now.