Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals

From the avid fitness buff to the casual workout aficionado, finding a smartwatch that tracks exercise yet has enough other features can be tough. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great option for both, and it’s on sale for up to 36% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deals in your region.)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been out for a couple of years, so it had already been discounted by around 20% before the deals holiday, but this Amazon Prime Day discount makes it an even better deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: at Amazon | 40mm | $249.99 $159.99

Samsung's fitness-themed smartwatch is on offer with $90 off for its smaller size. We've seen the watch at this price before, but until its successor comes later in the year, this is probably the lowest price we'll see for it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: at Amazon | 44mm | $269.99 $175.99

If you want the biggest size of Samsung's fitness smartwatch, you'll find yourself a watch at a new-low price with $95 off its asking price. This big wearable has built-in GPS and comes in a range of colors.

And the smartwatch’s functionality hasn’t flagged in the ensuing years, either: its sleek circular design is water- (aka sweat) and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating, yet has a unique touch-sensitive radial dial that lets you tap-and-drag your finger around the edge of the display, mimicking the physical dial on its bigger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

The Watch Active 2’s circular 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch (for 40mm or 44mm size) display is crisp and vivid with a dense (360 x 360) resolution, while its Tizen operating system offers workouts and app interactions. Those sizes feel smaller on the wrist thanks to a case design that’s smaller where it contacts the skin and gracefully extends to its full width. It has a similar space-age rounded look as the Apple Watch – just circular instead of square.

The Watch Active 2 may not have the absolute latest smartwatch tech, like the blood oxygen sensor on the Apple Watch 6, but it does have an ECG sensor for both active and passive heart rate monitoring, along with the usual suite of health tracking for distance and step counting. The smaller 40mm watch has a 247mAh battery, while the larger 40mm model has a bigger 340mAh capacity – either will last two days or more, but the bigger model could reach three.

The Watch Active 2 has other extras, mostly tied to Samsung integration like wireless purchasing via Samsung Pay and Samsung’s Bixby smart assistant functionality. But its Tizen operating system is also compatible with bigger apps like YouTube and Spotify.

