Prime Day gaming monitor deals: Save big on the best gaming monitors today

ViewSonic has an affordable 1080p monitor that offers 27 inches of display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and it's just $179 right now.

If you're looking to go bigger, Alienware has a wide 34.1-inch display that's not only sharp but also smooth at 120Hz. It's 35% off, making it just $714 for Amazon Prime Day.

ViewSonic XG 2702 27-inch monitor $279 just $179 at Amazon

The ViewSonic XG 2702 offers 27 inches of screen space for gaming at Full HD, and the 144Hz refresh rate will provide an extra smooth visual experience. For Amazon Prime Day, it's $100 off of its usual price.

BenQ GW2765HT $299 just $199 at Amazon

Few deals can compete with this BenQ GW2765HT monitor, which is offering a 27-inch, 1440p panel with a fast 144Hz refresh rate for 28% off its usual price. That's gaming goodness right there.

Alienware 1900R $1,099 just $714 at Amazon

The Alienware 1900R is a massive gaming monitor, offering 34.1 inches of display and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. It can deliver extra smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia's G-Sync technology. It's 35% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Acer Nitro VG271 $299 $209 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a high-refresh gaming monitor, you'll notice that prices can get a bit high. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up this 1080p, 144Hz FreeSync monitor from Acer for just $209.View Deal

MSI Optix G24VC $149 $109 at Amazon

There are a lot of affordable gaming monitors out there, especially when you're looking for 1080p, but the MSI Optix G24VC sets itself apart from the pack by offering Freesync. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score a whopping 27% off. View Deal

Samsung U32R590 $499 $379 at Amazon

The Samsung U32R590 monitor offers an affordable 4K experience on its 32-inch display. It combines that with a fast, 4ms response time that's just good enough for even a bit of gaming.

ViewSonic VX2257 $119 $83 at Amazon

The ViewSonic VX2257 has a 22-inch display at a Full HD resolution. Better still, it offers a slightly increased refresh rate of 75Hz with support for AMD's FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming, and now it's 30% off.

