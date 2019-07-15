Prime Day deal: the Blink XT2 home security kit is on sale for the first time

Amazon Prime Day has officially begun here, and if you're looking for cheap and easy-to-install home security system, then you've come to the right place. Prime members can get the Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera on sale for $69.99. That's the first time Amazon has dropped the price on the all-new security camera kit.

The Blink XT2 smart camera provides security to your home and can be used for indoor and outdoor use. The Blink camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that offer an impressive two-year battery life. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. The Blink camera works with Amazon Alexa and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected.



Like we mentioned above, this is the first time we've seen discounts for the Blink XT2, and it's sure to be a popular sale. This rare deal ends tomorrow and is only valid for Amazon Prime members.

Prime Day Blink home security camera deals:

If you're interested in a multi-camera kit, Amazon also has the two, three, and five Blink XT2 camera kits on sale. Existing Blink customers can also get an add-on Blink camera on sale for just $59.99.

