Prime Day deal: save $129 on the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Now that Amazon Prime Day is here, along with all the deals that come with it, there's never been a better time to pick up one of the best processors. And, right now you can save big on the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X.

That's right, you can pick up this Prime Day components deal, saving a whopping $129 on the previous-generation flagship. This means you can pick up this 8-core processor for just $199 for a limited time.

Now, we know that the Ryzen 9 3900X is on everyone's wishlist, but right now AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors are all full retail price. So, the Ryzen 7 2700X, with its 8-cores and 16-threads with a boost clock of 4.3 GHz, makes for a compelling purchase for computing enthusiasts – especially if your PC's processor is a few years old.

Just keep in mind that you'll need to pick up one of the best graphics cards with this processor, as it doesn't have any onboard graphics. Don't worry, we went ahead and linked some Prime Day graphics card deals below.

Prime Day components deals

