Microsoft Surface Book 2 gets £300 price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to see some amazing deals on Microsoft's Surface Book 2 laptop/tablet hybrid, as Microsoft's online store is offering an incredible deal that knocks a whopping £300 off the asking price off the 13.5-inch model.

To get the deal, you need to configure the Surface Book 2 to have the following specifications: 13.5-inch screen, 8GB memory, Intel Core i5 processor (7th gen), 128GB storage and English British keyboard.

That will get you a Surface Book 2 for £849 – which makes Microsoft's device now less than £1,000.

Save a huge £300 off this Surface Book 2 with a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 13.5-inch screen. It features a detachable keyboard that turns it into a powerful Windows 10-powered tablet.

We're not sure how long this deal will last – but you probably won't find a better price for the Surface Book 2 on Amazon Prime Day itself – which kicks off on July 15.