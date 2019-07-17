Last-minute deal: Bose SoundLink over-ear headphones are a steal at 31% off for Amazon Prime Day

Scrounging around for last-minute audio deals on Amazon Prime Day? Here's one that will make your ears happy: a pair of Bose SoundLink over-ear wireless headphones for $70 off.

That comes to 30% off the sticker price (they're regularly $229), for a grand total of $159 - which is pretty good for Bose quality.

The wireless headphones connect over Bluetooth to your phone or device (and stay connected up to 30 feet away) and offer up to 15 hours of playtime.

Bose SoundLink over-ear headphones II $229 $159 on Amazon

