Huge savings on Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan for Prime Day

Amazon is offering an amazing deal on Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan, knocking £60 off the usual price in the UK.

This deal gives you full access to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for a whole year, plus 20GB cloud storage for your work.

Adobe occasionally offers discounts on its own site, but we've never seen a deal this generous before. It won't last long, so snap up these two industry-standard photo editing tools while you can.

(Image credit: Adobe) Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan: £129.99 £69.99

Get £60 off a one-year subscription to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for Prime Day. This is an amazing deal, giving you full access to two of Adobe's most popular programs, plus 20GB cloud storage for your projects. Available for PC and Mac.

Amazon isn't offering a similar deal on Creative Cloud in the US, but you can still find some impressive discounts on other photography software, including 50% off Paintshop Pro 2019 Ultimate.

(Image credit: Amazon) Corel Paintshop Pro 2019 Ultimate: $99.99 $49.99

Amazon has slashed 50% off Corel's feature-packed photo editing suite for Prime Day. Paintshop Pro is powerful, but much easier to master than Photoshop, with helpful guides that show you exactly how to achieve the look you want, plus smart filters to do the hard work for you.

