Huawei Watch GT is almost at its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

We've been spoilt for choice for discounted wearables on Amazon Prime Day, and day two of the big sales event is no exception as there are now lots of Huawei watches and fitness trackers on sale.

Those in the UK have the choice of a variety of different products including the Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Band 3 Pro.

The Huawei Watch GT - a wearable that is less than a year old - is discounted 40% in the UK and it's 35% cheaper for those in the US making it a great time to buy one of those watches.

Huawei's Watch GT has particularly strong battery life with around a month's use from a single charge, but it won't give you lots of functionality like you'd find on devices such as the Huawei Watch 2.

Below you'll find a variety of deals for Huawei watches and fitness trackers, but most of these are relevant to the UK with the Watch GT being the only device significantly discounted in the US.

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch GT: £153.73 £119.99 at Amazon

The Watch GT was Huawei's attempt to branch away from Wear OS software to its own operating system, at while it was a little light on features, its design, battery life and price were all impressive. While this price is great too, we've actually seen its price go lower before.

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch GT: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The discount for those in the US is not as impressive as it is for those in the UK, but it's still a significant amount of money knocked off of one of Huawei's best wearables.View Deal

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch GT Active: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

This is a version of Huawei's main Watch GT that's designed for greater fitness tracking capabilities. It's rather new, so it's quite surprising to see £64, or roughly a third of its price, knocked off – but that's just better for you!

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Band 3 Pro: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Huawei Band 3 Pro brings many advanced fitness tracker features, like GPS and a color screen, for a relatively affordable price. With this deal knocking nearly 40% off its asking price, that low price is even lower.View Deal

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch 2: £169 £129.99 at Amazon

The Huawei Watch 2 does everything – or it tries to, at least, with features taken from smartwatches, fitness trackers, and everything in between. You can try it out for yourself with this deal that knocks 21% off.

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch 2 4G: £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon

If you want Huawei's second Watch, but with the additional benefit of 4G connectivity rather than just tethering it to your smartphone, this is the wearable for you, and it's new price is lower than we've ever seen it drop before.

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei Watch 2 Classic: £229 £189.99 at Amazon

This version of the Huawei Watch 2 takes all the features of the base model and adds a sleek design, with a leather strap and bold watch face, giving you the premium smartwatch experience along with great looks.



