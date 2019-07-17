How to get Apple Watch 4 for $69 off on Amazon Prime Day – if you're smart

Maybe you've seen an Apple Watch 4 price drop out there for Amazon Prime Day, but here at TechRadar, we don't think that's good enough. No, in fact, we want to save you nearly $70 off the watch. We're all about deals on deals on deals.

Case in point, we found the Apple Watch 4 for $69.01 off on Amazon, if you're smart about when you get it. It's the newer 40mm size with GPS built-in, and there's an extra discount attached to the no-rush shipping option.

In the end, it costs $329.99 for an Apple Watch 4, the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone-compatible Watch that usually costs $399. Considering this watch launched in September of last year, discounts outside of Black Friday are extremely rare.

Here's the deal: the normal discount you'll see is $349, a convincing $50 savings. But in green fine print below the price text, you'll find that No Rush shipping slashes the price by another $19.01 at checkout. That brings the total to $329.99.

You've waited this long for the Apple Watch 4, why not wait until next week to save nearly $70 ($69.01) on the latest smartwatch from Apple. It's the best smartwatch for iPhone, according to our editors, and the no-rush shipping extra discount helps.