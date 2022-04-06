Prime Day AirPods deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

The 2022 Amazon Prime Day sale is just months away, so we've created this Prime Day AirPods deals guide to help you snag the best discounts on Apple's best-selling earbuds lineup.

You might be asking when is the 2022 Amazon Prime Day sale and the official answer is, we don't know quite yet. Last year's sale took place in June due to stock shortages and the Coronavirus pandemic, but the 48-hour event typically occurs in mid-July. We predict that Amazon will return to its July date with Prime Day 2022 being held from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.



Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snag Apple's pricey AirPods at a discounted price, with past sales offering record-low prices on the Apple AirPods 2, the AirPods Pro, and the luxurious AirPods Max. Since last year's sale, Apple hasn't released any new models, so while we won't see first-time discounts on Apple's latest AirPods, we expect to see the cheapest prices yet on older models.



Read on to learn more about the upcoming Prime Day AirPods deals event, such as what discounts to expect, what happened at last year's sale and today's best AirPods offers.

Today's best AirPods deals

If you're looking for AirPods deals right now, we've listed today's best offers on the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and the Apple AirPods Max.

Prime Day AirPods deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals begin?

While Amazon hasn't announced the official dates of the 2022 Prime Day sale, we can predict when the event will take place based on past years.



Prime Day typically occurs in mid-July, but the date was changed to June in 2021 and October in 2020 due to stock shortages and the Coronavirus pandemic. We expect Amazon will go back to its original date this year, which means Prime Day 2022 could take place from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.

Do you need to be a Prime member for Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals?

To make the most of Amazon's own Prime Day AirPods deals you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. Thankfully, you'll usually find free trials popping up around the time of the sales event, so you can still take part without spending on a membership.

However, last year we saw Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals exploding at other retailers as well. Not only was Walmart price matching in the US, but in the UK Laptops Direct was actually beating Amazon's own discounts. That means a Prime membership may not necessarily be required to get the best price this year.

What to expect from Prime Day AirPods deals in 2022

So what can we expect at this year's Prime Day AirPods deals event? The best way to predict what will happen at the 2022 Prime Day sale is to look back at what happened last year.



In the US, while we saw impressive discounts on Apple's AirPods, the retailer didn't offer any new record-low prices that we typically see during sale events like Black Friday. The cheapest AirPods deal was the AirPods with charging case, which were on sale for $199.99 - just $20 more than the lowest price ever. Since then, we've seen the 2019 earbuds drop to $89.99, so we expect Prime Day to match that price.



The AirPods Pro are always a top seller during holiday sales, and last year's Prime Day sale had the noise canceling earbuds marked down to $189.99, which was $20 more than the record-low price. Black Friday brought the AirPods Pro down to $159, and while we don't expect the earbuds to drop to that price, we think they could hit $169, which would be the best deal we've seen all year.



Last but not least, the Apple AirPods Max were marked down to $529.99 for Prime Day even though we'd seen a $499 price tag earlier that month. During Black Friday, the over-ear headphones were on sale for $429, which is what we are hoping to see during Prime Day 2022.



If you do see a record-low price or even an impressive discount, we recommend adding the earbuds to your cart and checking out before it's too late. Prime Day AirPods deals are known to sell out, especially for popular models like the AirPods Pro, so keep an eye on this page for all the latest Prime Day offers.

Last year's Prime Day AirPods deals (US)

Which AirPods Prime Day deal is best for me?

Not sure whether to buy the AirPods (2019), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max? Here are the key differences between the Apple headphones.

The AirPods (2019) and AirPods Pro are true wireless earbuds, which means there's no cable connecting each earbud. The AirPods (2019) are the more basic model, and the cheapest, coming with the H1 chip for hands-free Siri interactions, a 24-hour battery life, and a lively sound. They come with a regular charging case, or for more money, a wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro also come with Apple's powerful H1 chip built-in, but unlike the 2019 AirPods, have active noise cancellation to block out unwanted environmental sound, alongside a Transparency mode that allows you to let outside noise in when you need it.

Following a software update, the AirPods Pro now come with a Spatial Audio feature, bringing Dolby Atmos immersive audio to the true wireless earbuds – and they’re great options for working out too. These sweat-resistant buds come with silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit, while a 24-hour battery life should easily get you through your workouts.

Finally, the AirPods Max are the first over-ear headphones from Apple – and the most expensive of the three models. Among the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested, they're easy to use, and their noise cancellation can easily stand up to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. However, their high price, limitations for Android users, and lack of 3.5mm audio port means we'd only recommend them to iOS users with a lot of money to spare – and no interest in Hi-Res Audio.