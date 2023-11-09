Surfshark’s Black Friday deals offer serious savings for 2023

With Black Friday fast approaching, and the holiday season hot on its heels, who isn’t in the mood to do a bit of bargain hunting? Luckily, Surfshark has a range of deals on offer, which will allow you to try one of the best VPNs around, and its wider suite of security features, for a reduced price.

Surfshark is giving TechRadar readers the chance to grab its VPN Starter subscription, plus 3 free months, for $47.88 for 1 year ($3.99 per month) or $53.73 for 2 years ($1.99 per month).

Alternatively, if you want access to Surfshark’s Alert, Search, and Alternative ID programs, you can claim a 1-year One subscription, and 4 free months, for $49.08 ($4.09 per month) or a 2-year One subscription for $75.32 ($2.69 per month).

Add Incogni to the mix with a 1-year One+ plan (and a whopping 5 extra months) at $77.88 ($6.49 per month) or a 2-year plan at $115.71 ($3.99 per month.)

Not ready to commit to a lengthy plan? No problem. Surfshark has also discounted its 1-month subscriptions, giving you time to test the services over the holidays. The Starter plan clocks in at $13.99, the One plan at $17.69, and the One+ at $19.99, and you’ll have from 9 November to 4 December to bag a bargain.

Even cheaper Surfshark Black Friday discounts: the longer your plan, the more you save

Don’t miss out on your chance to pick up a super-secure VPN perfect for unblocking Netflix (and just about any other streaming service.) Surfshark’s 1- and 2-year Starter, One, and One+ plans have all been reduced for the Black Friday celebrations and its 1-month variants. If you opt for one of the longer plans, you’ll be protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you have plenty of time to try before buying. Just remember—the deal ends on 4 December, 2023.

Why is this Surfshark deal worth checking out?

Surfshark is one of my favorite VPN services, thanks to its blazing speeds and easy-to-use apps for just about every device you can imagine. Plus, it's an audited no-logs service that takes your privacy seriously—so you don't have to worry about your personal details ending up in the hands of third-party snoopers.

With a One or One+ plan, you’ll also have access to Surfshark’s add-ons. Surfshark Alert will keep you informed about any data leaks, so you can take immediate action, and Surfshark Search lets you browse search results free from ads and trackers. Alternative ID is another handy tool that creates an entirely new digital ID for you, including an email address, to shore up your security. Included in the One+ plan, the Incogni service removes your information from data brokers on your behalf.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You’re sticking to a budget: with a cost of living crisis and pricey holidays in full swing, Surfshark is a fantastic and affordable product that proves that privacy doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. ✔️ You want a speed demon: Surfshark is seriously quick, and more than capable of handling any HD streaming, torrenting, or online gaming that you’ll be getting up to over the Black Friday weekend. ✔️ You’re a VPN newbie: all of Surfshark’s apps have a fun and fresh design that’s easy to use, no matter the device, making them ideal for tech newcomers and VPN veterans alike.

Surfshark tops our list of the best cheap VPNs, and is a stand-out service that packs a ton of value into all of its plans. In addition to low-cost prices, you’ll also get a stacked roster of security tools, apps for all devices, and unlimited simultaneous connections. So, with just one subscription, you’ll be able to cover all of the gadgets in your house—and keep the family secure over Black Friday (and beyond.)

Don’t be fooled into thinking that Surfshark is a sub-par VPN because it’s so inexpensive, either. There aren’t many services that can match it in terms of performance, and in my most recent tests, it managed to max out my connection and hit speeds of 950 Mbps. That’s more than you need for HD streaming and online gaming, and P2P-friendly servers make it a great torrenting VPN, too.

On the topic of streaming, fans of Netflix will be glad to hear that Surfshark can unblock a wide variety of international libraries—which is fantastic news if you want to spend some wintery days catching up on your favorite shows. The provider can also unblock smaller regional services, like Australia’s 9Now and 10Play, as well as UK staples such as Channel 4 and ITVX.

Finally, as you’d expect from one of our top-rated secure VPNs, Surfshark doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to shoring up your digital privacy. The VPN can banish ads and trackers, and uses tried and tested protocols to ensure that your browsing sessions are watertight. A handy kill switch will also cut your internet connection if the VPN drops, preventing leaks that could otherwise put your most sensitive data at risk.