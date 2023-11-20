Save up to 90% on PrivadoVPN this Black Friday

PrivadoVPN has always been a wallet-friendly provider, but now, with a pair of awesome Black Friday VPN deals, it's more accessible than ever. Great for newbies (and VPN veterans), PrivadoVPN is a speedy service you can count on to keep you secure through the festive season.

This November, you can carve a huge 90% off PrivadoVPN's 2-year plans (which works out to $1.99 per month). If you're looking for a shorter commitment, PrivadoVPN has also knocked 88% off its 1-year plan ($1.33 a month). No matter which plan you pick, you'll also get an extra three months free to take you into the new year.

PrivadoVPN is one of the newer names in the VPN scene—but it's not just a flash in the pan. Its combination of performance, privacy tools, and user-friendly apps make it one of the best VPNs I've tested in a long time, and you can try it for yourself on just about any device.

Black Friday deal PrivadoVPN Black Friday deals: unblock Netflix (and more) with these budget-friendly discounts

Need a VPN that can access virtually any streaming service you point it at? PrivadoVPN has you covered. Grab a 2-year plan at 90% off, or a 1-year plan with an 88% saving, and enjoy three extra months free. Just click the link to visit the PrivadoVPN site and bag your bargain. A 30-day money-back guarantee gives you all the time you need to put PrivdoVPN through its paces in your own time—and claim your cash back, no questions asked, no quibble.

Why is this PrivadoVPN deal worth checking out?

PrivadoVPN is one of my favorite VPN services—primarily because it makes privacy accessible to everyone. In addition to its awesome freemium plan, it's an awesome streaming VPN, and can even keep malware at bay so you don't have to worry about crafty cybercriminals running off with your data.

Both PrivadoVPN plans come with a stacked security toolkit—including an ad blocker that'll banish annoying pop-ups and trackers, and parental controls capable of restricting access to adult content (and social media sites.) Best of all, the PrivadoVPN apps are incredibly easy to use—so it won't matter if you're a total VPN newcomer or a tech veteran.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're a huge Netflix fan: some VPNs struggle to unblock Netflix's international content libraries—but not PrivadoVPN. ✔️ You don't want to be slowed down: PrivadoVPN is impressively quick, and more than capable of handling HD streaming, torrenting, and online gaming. ✔️ You want simple apps: PrivadoVPN's apps are well-designed and intuitive, for all devices, and perfect for anyone still learning the VPN ropes.

PrivadoVPN is one of the most well-rounded services I've tried in a hot minute—it's privacy-focused, quick, and capable of unblocking just about every site and service out there. One of my favorite things about the service, however, is just how sleek its apps are. You can install PrivadoVPN on any device in just a few clicks, and once you’re up and running, you'll have no trouble navigating through the settings or features. Plus, the service gives you ten simultaneous connections to play with—which is pretty generous (and more than you’ll get from the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN.)

Most people use their VPNs for streaming these days, and there's no better way to spend the Black Friday weekend (and the impending holiday season) than by checking out what's new on Netflix. PrivadoVPN can unblock the UK and US libraries like a charm. It also works seamlessly with BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, in case you were worried about running out of content at any point…

I'm always blown away by just how quick PrivadoVPN is—it stacks up pretty well when compared to the fastest VPNs on the block, which is doubly impressive when you consider that it’s competing with industry titans who have been around for years. I recorded speeds of 880 Mbps during my last round of testing—that's awesome, and more than you need to stream smoothly and download torrents in a blink. The PrivadoVPN servers are also blessedly free from congestion, which is good news for anyone who needs a solid gaming VPN.

If you need a helping hand at any point (and we all do from time to time), the PrivadoVPN customer service team is around 24/7. Whether you reach out via email or live chat, you'll get a speedy response—and the agents aren't afraid to tackle even the most techy queries—or you can do troubleshooting via the PrivadoVPN knowledgebase.