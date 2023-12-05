Tesla looks poised to release a whole host of new navigation features in an upcoming software update, scheduled for December 27.

Tesla hacker Green, who is often found unearthing new Tesla features on X (formerly Twitter), took a deep dive in to the code powering FSD Beta 11.4.8.1, which is likely to inform the update that is due to go live this holiday season. Suffice to say, Green unearthed some gems.

Within the code, there appeared to be a host of Waze-like navigational features that aim to take some of the strain out of driving. One such potential Tesla nav upgrade is a new ability to detect both fixed and mobile speed cameras and red light cameras.

According to the website Not A Tesla App, hacker Green has previously unearthed the fact that Tesla has also been working on some advanced object detection and live reporting that could also surface in this update or feed into later navigational software updates.

"When a Tesla detects an obstacle or hazard, other Teslas will promptly display the hazard on the map. This leap in connectivity leapfrogs apps like Waze which requires users to input road construction or hazards manually through the app," the website reported.

It appears that convenience is going to be key in its upcoming update, with Tesla looking like it will also follow a number of navigational providers in offering alternative, live information-based route options.

According to Not A Tesla App, this will include an "avoid construction on route" option, while adding the ability to enable or disable U-turn maneuvers in routing options.

No more drowsy driving

(Image credit: Tesla)

Finally, the update also looks to usher in improvements to Tesla’s Driver Monitoring capabilities. Here, a cabin camera constantly monitors the driver’s attentiveness when using its Auto-Pilot and Full Self-Driving Mode Beta, checking the driver to see if they are distracted, not paying attention to the road or even sleeping.

In fact, X user Green suggested that some Tesla owners were sticking a static image in front of the cabin camera in an attempt to override it. This software update could more accurately pinpoint human behavior to avoid this scenario.

After all, Tesla is embroiled in a number of court cases surrounding the performance and subsequent legalities of its autonomous driving features. Anything it can do to ensure it is working within legislative parameters and make certain the buck stops with the driver will only help its cause and any potential future legal cases.