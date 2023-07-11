This 5-star Miofive is the best dash cam deal I've found on Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a new dash cam, then Amazon Prime Day today and tomorrow is the time to pick one up, so don't miss out on the deals (below) in the US and UK that are available now.

Our top picks today are the Miofive 4K Dash Cam and Miofive Dual Dash Cam: both cameras received 5-star TechRadar reviews and are now at their lowest-ever prices with a 25% reduction. We've also included the best of the rest dash cam deals and if we find any further deals over today and tomorrow, we'll be sure to add them here, so keep an eye on this page.

In addition to these best dash cam deals available today, we've included some FAQs about dash cams, including how to choose the right one for you. If you're also on the lookout for a new camera, we've rounded up the best Prime Day camera deals for the UK and US.

Miofive dash cam deals Prime Day 2023 (US)

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was $149.99 now $112.49 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received top marks in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and slim form factor. It’s easy to use, has the option of driver alerts and the app delivers added functionality, letting you squeeze even more performance from its stylish design. With a further 25% price reduction, it now offers the best bang for the buck, too.

Miofive Dual Dash Cam: was $249.99 now $187.49 at Amazon

Building on the Miofive 4K dash cam, the Miofive Dual Dash Cam adds a separate second 2K camera that can capture the rear view of your car, or ride-share drivers might opt to position it as an internal facing camera instead. The camera is super easy to set up, has a slick UI and logical file storage that makes locating those all-important moments a breeze. You'll struggle to find a better dash cam system for less than $200.

Best of the rest dash cam deals 2023 (US)

Vantrue E1: was £149.99 now $99.99

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too.

Vantrue N2 Pro: was $199.99 now $118.99

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a refreshingly simple dual-view dash cam designed for taxi and rideshare drivers. It records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but we would argue that these, and the smartphone app they usually connect to, are often unnecessary additions to dashboard cameras. The N2 Pro isn’t the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. It lacks GPS, but that can be added with Vantrue’s optional windscreen mount.

Vantrue E3: was $359.99 now $229.99

Built to the same look and design as the highly-rated single-camera Vantrue E1, this three-camera dash cam can simultaneously record the front (2K) at a wider-than normal 160-degrees, rear (1080p) and interior cabin (1080p), plus it features GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, voice control and a parking monitor. Top stuff.

Viofo A229: was $234.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

It may not be the biggest name in dash cams nor produce the most attractive models, but Viofo has shown us its cameras can record decent video for their respective price points, and the A229 is a case in point, with dual 2K cameras, 5GHz Wi-Fi connection and generous 2.4in LCD display.

Viofo A139: was $308.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The Viofo A139 has not one, nor two, but three cameras and is the ideal choice for pro drivers clocking up the miles in particular, covering front, rear, and cabin interiors simultaneously. The 1440p front camera and additional 1080p cameras aren't to the same standard as class-leading dash cams, but this is a good value dash cam, especially on Prime Day.

Miofive dash cam deals Prime Day 2023 (UK)

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was £149.99 now £112.49 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received a 5* award in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and sleek design. With a further 25% price reduction, it now offers the best bang for the buck, too.

Miofive Dual Dash Cam: was £249.99 now £187.49 at Amazon

The Miofive Dual Dash Cam is the update to the already impressive Miofive 4K Dash Cam. In addition to the super sharp 4K front camera, it features a new 2K rear camera and doubles internal memory on the previous model, plus it's powered by a super capacitor instead of a battery. Installation is easy, design is slick and modern, and features are comprehensive and powerful, making this a superb dash cam at a competitive price.

Best of the rest dash cam deals 2023 (UK)

Vantrue E1: was £159.99 now £99.99

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too.

Vantrue N2 Pro: was £169.99 now £119.99

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a refreshingly simple dual-view dash cam designed for taxi and rideshare drivers. It records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but we would argue that these, and the smartphone app they usually connect to, are often unnecessary additions to dashboard cameras. The N2 Pro isn’t the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. It lacks GPS, but that can be added with Vantrue’s optional windscreen mount.

Vantrue E3: was £299.99 now £199.99

Built to the same look and design as the highly-rated single-camera Vantrue E1, this three-camera dash cam can simultaneously record the front (2K) at a wider-than normal 160-degrees, rear (1080p) and interior cabin (1080p), plus it features GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, voice control and a parking monitor. Top stuff.

What is a dash cam?

If you’re not familiar with them, dash cams attach to the windscreen of your car and constantly record footage of the road ahead. Then, if a collision is detected, the most recent footage is securely saved to the internal storage / microSD card. These recordings could help show what happened to cause the collision, and who is to blame.

More advanced dash cams also record footage while parked. Some can be hardwired to the car for a constant power supply from the battery, instead of plugging into the 12V lighter socket, and others even have driver assistance systems like speed camera and forward collision warnings.

We've tested many dash cams over the years and put the top models – including the Miofive 4K Dash Cam – in our guide to the best dash cams, where you'll find even more info about dash cams, too.

(Image credit: Miofive)

How to choose the best dash cam for you

Video quality is by far the most important consideration when buying a dash cam. Ideally you want a camera that records in a resolution of at least 1080p, also known as Full HD. Some also record in the slightly higher 1440p, and more expensive models shoot in 4K for extra clarity.

Also important is the inclusion of HDR, which helps to retain details in harsh lighting conditions, and a wide lens. Ideally, the lens should be at least 140 degrees, while some dash cams have a 180-degree lens for recording footage that stretches right across the front of your car, and to the sides slightly too.

Driver assistance systems won’t be for everyone. In our experience they don’t work as well as those fitted to most new cars, and can become quite annoying. But if you really want these, then expect to pay a little more for your dash cam, and for it to be larger than other, simpler models.

(Image credit: Miofive)

The vast majority of dash cams are powered by a cable connected to either the car’s USB port or 12V lighter socket. Some dash cams like the Miofive models in this page make use of a supercapacitor, which holds a few seconds’ worth of charge when power to the camera is cut and safely save the most recent footage before switching off – an action that could be crucial if the camera’s power is lost due to a collision.

Most dash cams have the option to record audio, but we imagine most drivers would opt to switch this off in the interest of passenger privacy. Voice control is also a feature that some dash cams have, but which in our experience is rarely used. Garmin dash cams have this, and while it is useful for saving footage manually (when there isn’t collision for the camera to detect), we don’t consider it a must-have.

For more information about installation, including hardwire kits, check out our best dash cams guide that includes all you need to know.

