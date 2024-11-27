Forget the world's best dash cam, its cheaper sibling the Piqo is the Black Friday bargain I'd get
First price cuts of the cheap Nextbase Piqo take it below $100 / £100
Nextbase only just launched the Piqo a couple of months ago – a cheaper and lighter sibling to the world's best dash cam, the Nextbase iQ – yet we're already seeing sizeable discounts. I've used both dash cams and, honestly, the Piqo will do the job for most people and it's a fraction of the cost – the Piqo (2K) is now only $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99) while its £94 at Halfords in the UK (was £119.99).
I wasn't expecting such a good deal for the Piqo so early in its life and it's up there with my top dash cam picks for Black Friday. Interested in Piqo alternatives? You're in luck – I've put together a Black Friday dash cam deals 2024 round up which includes the only deals worth considering, for a range of budgets and needs.
Not sure what you really need? Head over to my best dash cams guide where you'll find today's best models and all the buying advice you need. If you simply want to shop around the very best deals in the sales, head over to our Black Friday deals which features a live hub with the latest deals as they break.
Today's best Nextbase Piqo deal in the US
Best Buy has slashed $50 off the brand new Piqo 2K, which is a much smaller and simplified version of the pricier Nextbase iQ smart dash cam, with cleverly implemented 'light' versions of the iQ's smart features. For just $99.99 you bag the 2K version of the camera – that's cheaper than the 1K version right now. For most drivers, the Piqo will be plenty enough and it's a fraction of the price of the iQ. Is there a better dash cam for $100? I'm not sure there is!
Today's best Nextbase Piqo UK deal
Halfords has dropped some Nextbase-beating deals on Nextbase dash cams, especially the Piqo 2K, which is Nextbase's most recent dash cam, being a much smaller and simplified version of the pricier Nextbase iQ, with cleverly implemented 'light' versions of the iQ's smart features. For most drivers, the Piqo will be plenty enough and it's a fraction of the price of the iQ. At the time of writing there's £25 off which beats Nextbase's price by £5, while the lower resolution version is even cheaper – the Piqo 1K is £79 at Halfords.
The Nextbase Piqo was already a reasonably-priced dash cam, available in 1K and 2K models, with handy features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus light versions of Nextbase's Guardian and Witness modes debuted in the iQ. Crucially, it records crisp video footage, as noted in our Nextbase Piqo review, in which we gave the tiny dash cam a four star rating.
Nextbase has cleverly implemented 'smart' features from its iQ dash cam, which require a constant connection and data plan, with light versions in the simpler Piqo – giving each dash cam a clear place in Nextbase's product line up for users with different needs and budgets.
For example, Guardian Lite sends a text to your emergency contact to notify them of an incident, whereas the full Guardian mode in the iQ shares the video of the incident. Likewise for Witness mode: instead of real time uploads like you get with the iQ, Piqo's Witness Lite mode uploads content when you are back home with a Wi-Fi connection.
Overall, the Piqo gives you plenty of bang for not so much buck, and is one of my top picks for the Black Friday sales this year.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.