Forget the world's best dash cam, its cheaper sibling the Piqo is the Black Friday bargain I'd get

Nextbase only just launched the Piqo a couple of months ago – a cheaper and lighter sibling to the world's best dash cam, the Nextbase iQ – yet we're already seeing sizeable discounts. I've used both dash cams and, honestly, the Piqo will do the job for most people and it's a fraction of the cost – the Piqo (2K) is now only $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99) while its £94 at Halfords in the UK (was £119.99).

I wasn't expecting such a good deal for the Piqo so early in its life and it's up there with my top dash cam picks for Black Friday. Interested in Piqo alternatives? You're in luck – I've put together a Black Friday dash cam deals 2024 round up which includes the only deals worth considering, for a range of budgets and needs.

Not sure what you really need? Head over to my best dash cams guide where you'll find today's best models and all the buying advice you need. If you simply want to shop around the very best deals in the sales, head over to our Black Friday deals which features a live hub with the latest deals as they break.

Today's best Nextbase Piqo deal in the US

Nextbase Piqo (2K): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has slashed $50 off the brand new Piqo 2K, which is a much smaller and simplified version of the pricier Nextbase iQ smart dash cam, with cleverly implemented 'light' versions of the iQ's smart features. For just $99.99 you bag the 2K version of the camera – that's cheaper than the 1K version right now. For most drivers, the Piqo will be plenty enough and it's a fraction of the price of the iQ. Is there a better dash cam for $100? I'm not sure there is!

Today's best Nextbase Piqo UK deal

The Piqo impressed us during our in-depth review and we gave it a four star rating. (Image credit: Nextbase)

The Nextbase Piqo was already a reasonably-priced dash cam, available in 1K and 2K models, with handy features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus light versions of Nextbase's Guardian and Witness modes debuted in the iQ. Crucially, it records crisp video footage, as noted in our Nextbase Piqo review, in which we gave the tiny dash cam a four star rating.

Nextbase has cleverly implemented 'smart' features from its iQ dash cam, which require a constant connection and data plan, with light versions in the simpler Piqo – giving each dash cam a clear place in Nextbase's product line up for users with different needs and budgets.

For example, Guardian Lite sends a text to your emergency contact to notify them of an incident, whereas the full Guardian mode in the iQ shares the video of the incident. Likewise for Witness mode: instead of real time uploads like you get with the iQ, Piqo's Witness Lite mode uploads content when you are back home with a Wi-Fi connection.

Overall, the Piqo gives you plenty of bang for not so much buck, and is one of my top picks for the Black Friday sales this year.

