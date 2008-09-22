Belkin Speedpad n52te review

Now, it has to be said that I ﬁnd most of these keyboard extension doohickeys thoroughly unpleasant, ever since I had the misfortune to use the horriﬁc WolfClaw game board. The Belkin Speedpad n52te, though, in contrast, has gotten me through some tough times.

The toughest of those times were the tormented hours I spent playing through Space Siege for the review last issue; thanks to the extra buttons the n52te placed at my disposal, my progress to the end of that mangled mess of a game was eased considerably.

Comfortable design



It's nicely designed and sits well in the hand giving you easy access to the myriad buttons on offer.

Thanks to the Razer technology backing up the Speedpad setting a game proﬁle is a simple matter and if you're into those keystroke-heavy MMO thingies such extra button action is a positive boon. With such a mass of keys at your disposal you'll be desperately looking for commands to ﬁll up the space with.

If your favoured ﬂight-sim joypad doesn't have the requisite throttle action the Speedpad will take most of the strain, and with the responsive and well positioned wee thumbstick/D-pad you can do the Exorcist thing and rotate your head…

Likewise, if you're one of the few laptop gamers out there, then you'll ﬁnd this far easier to use in conjunction with a mouse than the standard notebook keyboard. Well worth your cash for when a joypad just won't do.