Asus P5N32-SLI Premium

One of the priciest mobos out there, but well worth it

Thus far, Conroe mobos boasting SLI compatibility have been missing from the performance picture. It seems Nvidia has been holding off on its NForce 5 and 6 chipsets until the release of the G80 GPU. Now the 8800GTS is all systems go, the floodgates appear to have opened.

One of the earliest SLI-for-Conroe boards, The P5N32-SLI from Asus, brings Nvidia's flagship NForce 5 chipset to the land of Intel, and that means Core 2 Duo owners can finally use SLI for some of the best hi-res games performance possible.

The NForce 590 chipset competes with Intel's own top-end 975x core logic on performance, and this particular iteration has better features than most Intel boards.

Feel the NForce

A long feature list gives you three PCI-Express slots, two for an SLI setup, with the third reserved possibly for an as-yet-unannounced Nvidia physics processing card. The rear panel layout is interesting - ancient serial/parallel ports are out while dual gigabit ethernet and E-SATA connectors are in, which better reflects the needs of 21st century computing.

Rear audio output is also missing and instead provided via a separate 7.1 daughterboard, minimising the hiss and crackle of interference.

The two points where this motherboard falls down are its scope for overclocking and the lack of support for quad-core CPUs. There's the usual overclocking presets, but they garner worse results than a 975x-based mobo.

The Premium offers great performance, and one of the only choices for marrying SLI with Core 2 Duo - until the NForce 690 chipset hits. Orestis Bastounis