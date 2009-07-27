Toshiba Satellite Pro L300-1FK review

With features from more expensive laptops, this really is a bargain

As with Fujitsu's Esprimo laptops, Toshiba's Satellite Pro range targets corporate users. While performance and network connectivity fall slightly behind some similar laptops, the Satellite Pro L300-1FK compensates in enough areas to be an excellent buy for the price.

Due to the need for a certain amount of anonymity when rolling out laptops to business users, Toshiba has opted for a plain silver/black design scheme. The look is sedate, which means this is a machine that will look equally at home in the living room, school and office.

Weight issue

Weighing 2.7kg, this isn't a light laptop by any means. It is bulky and highly resilient, but isn't ideal for long-term travel use. However, the 199-minute battery life is decent for the price, so you can work on the move if the size and weight don't deter you.

Usability is generally excellent. The keyboard is firmly attached and all the keys move smoothly when typing. They also click quite noisily, which can prove distracting at times, so try before you buy.

Toshiba has used a glossy Super-TFT coating on the 15.4-inch screen. Image quality is stunning, with excellent brightness, colour, contrast and black levels. Of course, it is also a very reflective panel, so bear this in mind if you plan to work on the move or in bright light.

Toshiba's use of an integrated Intel GMA 4500M graphics chip isn't suitable for high-powered 3D use, but it delivers enough power for basic photo and video editing and it provides acceptable performance at this level.

Home office performance is equally capable and only just beaten by the Fujitsu. The Intel Celeron processor and 1024MB of memory are basic, but suit most daily office use. It struggles slightly during heavy multi-tasking, but you can run two applications with ease.

Storage options are a mixed bag. The 160GB hard drive provides ample storage for most business use, and the dual-layer DVD rewriter supports all CD and DVD formats, but there is no support for Flash media cards.

A nice touch for home and business use is the integrated camera above the screen. Despite its low resolution, you can take basic snapshots and also use online messaging software to set up video-conferencing sessions.

Although the Fujitsu Esprimo V6535 is slightly more powerful and has faster network connectivity, the stunning screen, strong graphics, great battery and integrated camera of the Satellite Pro L300-1FK make it a better choice.

