Linsar 19LED805T review

This 19-incher from British brand Linsar comes with more gubbins than most, with a LED-backlit HD Ready LCD panel and a built-in DVD player beneath a titanium finish. Though it's a nice change from gloss black, it's not as high-end as it sounds, though surprisingly slim at 63mm.

Although there's a Common Interface slot on the side, the 19LED805T doesn't include either component video inputs or audio outputs, though elsewhere this TV covers all the bases and more.

The standout feature is USB recording. Boasting 'PPR' – plug, play and record – it's possible to use the set's side-mounted USB slot to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Setting recordings is a cinch, with a simple press of the record command underlining a programme in red, with a further option to set a series link.

Recordings are stored on the USB sick as .TS files, an MPEG2 format that's relatively easy to playback on a PC or Mac using something like VLC Player. There's also a media browser that displays both recordings and other files on a USB stick, including AVI, MPEG, JPEG and MP3.

The interface behind all of this is rudimentary in look, but effective enough. The EPG lists 11 channels over two hours, though sadly it blocks out the channel you're watching.

The EPG itself is nicely designed and responsive to commands from the remote, which itself is a cut above. Dominated by huge buttons and a central clickwheel, it's reminiscent of Panasonic remotes and operates the 19LED805T with ease.

Audio isn't too hot, with the same treble heavy, bass-free sounds you'll find on every other 19-inch TV. No, our only real criticism of the 19LED805T is its pictures. The initial giveaway is that JPG photos played from the USB stick lack clarity, though Freeview pictures are and even Blu-ray receive a soft picture.

Pictures from the DVD player feature some colour banding, with the addition of motion blur and a restrictive viewing angle.

Highly functional and with some nifty USB recording features, this otherwise well thought-out LED-backlit TV suffers from a poor quality LCD panel marred by a lacklustre picture.

