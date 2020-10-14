Your heritage is only a saliva sample away with these cheap DNA test deals

Amazon has slashed the price of DNA test kits for Prime Day, but you'll need to move fast to grab one, as the deals are due to end soon.

All these tests work in the same way: you send off a sample of saliva or a cheek swab in the post, and a few weeks later you'll receive a link to an online dashboard where you can see a whole host of information about yourself. Depending on the kit you've chosen, that might include where your ancestors come from, distant relatives who've also taken the test, health conditions you're susceptible to, and even physical traits you're likely to have.

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: £75 £43 at Amazon

This special Prime Day deal cuts almost 50% off the price of MyHeritage's full Ancestry and Ethnicity kit. After sending off your saliva sample, you'll get a detailed report showing where in the world your ancestors are likely to have hailed from, where they travelled over generations, and matches to relatives.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test: £89 £55 at Amazon

This kit from AncestryDNA is our pick for the best home DNA test thanks to its ease if use, quick results and brilliantly laid out dashboard that shows you exactly where your ancestors hail from in surprising detail. It's good value at its usual price of £89, and with £34 off for Prime day it's an absolute steal.

23andMe Health and Ancestry Service: £148.99 £74 at Amazon

23andMe is one of the biggest names in home DNA testing, and for good reason: its tests are simple to use, its privacy policies are robust, and its results are detailed and easy to interpret. The Health and Ancestry Service covers both genealogy (showing where your ancestors hail from geographically, plus DNA relatives) and health (which includes predisposition to certain medical conditions).

There are other DNA test kits available on Amazon, but all of the ones above have been tested by us and rated highly, so we're confident you'll be pleased with the results - and hopefully learn a lot about yourself, too.

