Enjoy 10% off any LegalZoom product or service with with our exclusive code

Getting all your legal documents in order doesn't need to be stressful or expensive. With LegalZoom's online support portal, you can get help with setting up an LLC, wills, trusts, divorce, power of attorney, real estate law, and more.
Even better, for a limited time only you can enjoy 10% off any LegalZoom product or service with our exclusive code for TechRadar US readers. Simply enter the code 'FUTURE10125' at checkout and the savings will be automatically applied.
This deal expires on the 10th of August but if you'd like to explore other savings with LegalZoom, then we recommend heading over to the LegalZoom coupon codes hub.
Proficient in both business and personal legal affairs, LegalZoom has you covered.
US only: Expires 8th August
Our top picks from LegalZoom
LLC formation
The Pro & Premium tiers of LLC formation services include many additional benefits, such as LZ Books, a website provided by Wix, attorney guidance, etc.
Pro = $224 (was $249)
Premium = $269 (was $299)
Prices are excluding state filing fees
Wills
Will writing services include a last will & testament, financial power of attorney, HIPAA authorization, and much more. Choose from either basic or premium options.
Basic will = $90 (was $99)
Premium will = $224 (was $249)
Why we love LegalZoom
LegalZoom was founded in 2001 and has enabled over 9 million customers to navigate the legal system. With an initial focus on LLC formation and wills, the brand's offering has since grown to cover a wide range of business & personal legal processes.
Business customers can get support with compliance, licensing, trademarking and copyright services, as well as all kinds of registration, from corp and sole proprietorship to non-profit.
We also love the brand's independent attorney network, which helps connect customers with expert advice for industry professionals.
