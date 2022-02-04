Xbox Series X restock: grab Microsoft's console from Game while stocks last

It's been a while since we've seen another Xbox Series X restock in the UK, but Game finally has supplies of the Xbox Series X again.

You can get Microsoft's flagship console with an Xbox branded snapback cap for £464.98 while stocks last, which means you're paying £14.99 more than the console on its own for the hat. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your area.)

Stock seems to be lasting longer than expected, but as is the case with Xbox Series X restocks, it's best to act fast if you want to secure Microsoft's console and avoid any heartbreak.

Remember that you can only purchase one console per person, so make sure you don't accidentally add too many to your basket.

Microsoft’s flagship console is still proving incredibly popular. Stock still appears sporadically, and while Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find despite being on sale for over a year.

Xbox Series X + hat: £464.98 at Game

Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console once again, with a bundle that includes an Xbox snapback cap. If you're happy to pay a little bit extra to secure an Xbox Series X, we wouldn't wait around on this great deal. The cap is also pretty nice if you ask us.

Xbox Series X: £449 at Argos

If you just want the console on its own, Argos might have stock in your area. Put in your details and see if any stores have Xbox Series X stock near you.

The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Unlike at launch, the console now has a bevy of desirable exclusives like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. If you pick up Xbox Game Pass, you can also access hundreds of games, many of which launch day one on Microsoft's subscription service.

