Xbox Series X restock: get an Xbox Series X and S via Xbox All Access at 4Gadgets

On the hunt for the latest Xbox Series X restock? Or maybe you're trying to find where to buy Xbox Series S? If you're in the UK, and aren't opposed to signing up to Xbox All Access, you can get either of the two new Xbox consoles right now.

UK retailer 4Gadgets.co.uk has stock of both Xbox consoles under the pay-monthly scheme, which includes the console, a controller and 24 months access to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

The Xbox Series X deal has no upfront cost and will set you back £28.99 per month with 0% APR for 24 months, with credit brokered with Klarna.

The Xbox Series S deal also has no upfront cost and will set you back £20.99 per month with 0% APR for 24 months too, with credit again brokered with Klarna.

Xbox Series X + 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox All Access: £28.99 per month at 4Gadgets

Get an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass for £28.99 per month at 4Gadgets.

Xbox Series S + 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox All Access: £20.99 per month at 4Gadgets

You can get an Xbox Series S and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via Xbox Access at 4Gadgets. You'll need to pay £20.99 per month.

How to buy an Xbox Series X: things to remember

Remember that purchasing a console via Xbox All Access isn't quite as simple as going into a store and parting ways with your cash. However, it actually works out slightly cheaper than buying the console and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate separately, but your credit score can be affected if you fail to make a payment.

While it might not be your first choice, it's still incredibly difficult to get hold of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and this may be the best way to get one under your TV in the near future.

For more on how to get your hands on the new Xbox consoles, check out the quick links you'll need to UK retailers below should any more stock appear in the future.

If you're still on the fence about either of Microsoft's new consoles, we've pitted the two together in an Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison. We've also delivered our verdict on Microsoft's flagship console in our Xbox Series X review and cheaper Xbox Series S console.

