Xbox Series X restock: Amazon has now sold out

Update: Amazon briefly had Xbox Series X in stock, but it now looks like the console and available bundles have sold out. We'll be keeping our eye on the retailer to see if any more stock appears, so stay tuned to TechRadar.



Amazon has Xbox Series X stock right now, and you can get next-day delivery if you're an Amazon Prime member. While the deal isn't part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, it's rare to see stock of Microsoft's flagship console, so it likely won't last long.

You can opt to pick up the Xbox Series X on its own for the list price of £449.99, or choose between a bundle that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass or Forza Horizon 4 for £482.98 and £499.98 respectively. We'd opt for the Xbox Game Pass bundle, as Forza Horizon is included as part of the subscription, plus you get access to hundreds of games straight away.

Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Xbox Series X deals:

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Want an Xbox Series X? Amazon is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console, which is available to ship in 1 to 2 days. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass is well worth getting Xbox Series X + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass: £482.98 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK If you own an Xbox, you should get Xbox Game Pass. You get access to hundreds of games, including every Microsoft first-party title on day one.View Deal

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 4: £499.98 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Get an Xbox Series X and the superb Forza Horizon 4 as part of this bundle from Amazon. You can enjoy next day delivery if you're a Amazon Prime member, too, so you can be gaming from tomorrow.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

