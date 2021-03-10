Xbox Series S stock update: Microsoft has the cheaper Xbox in stock right now

Xbox Series S stock is available at the Microsoft store in the UK for £249.99 with free delivery. You can also save up to 20% on an additional controller.

You can get the next-gen console delivered in two to three business days, which means you could be gaming come the weekend.

The Xbox Series S is gradually becoming easier to find, but its popularity means stock does get snapped up quickly, particularly when the console is available on its own. If you've been waiting for the smaller Xbox to come back in stock, then, this is a great opportunity to snag one.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance of next-gen, but it's digital only, and targets a lower resolution of 1440p to 1080p in most games.

Microsoft store still has the Xbox Series S in stock, and you can save 20% on an additional controller. The console will be delivered in two to three business days.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S continue to sell out fast in 2021, with both consoles remaining difficult to find. While the Xbox Series X may be more appealing to hardcore gamers who only demand the best, the Xbox Series S is a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem or just want to be a part of the next-generation of gaming.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

