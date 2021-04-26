Xbox Series S restock: Microsoft Store has Xbox Series S stock right now

Looking for the latest Xbox Series S restock? Well, Xbox Series S stock is available right now at the Microsoft Store in the UK for £249.99. You can also save up to £16 on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or £11 on one of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, including the Pulse Red and Shock Blue models.

Microsoft's cheaper Xbox has been appearing at a few more retailers in recent weeks, but usually with add-ons included or as part of Xbox All Access. This is a great chance to get the console on its own, then, and save on a new controller in the process if you're looking to grab an extra pad for the player two in your life.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance of next-gen, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem, and far more powerful than the Xbox One S.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine. There are some caveats to keep in mind, such as storage, but if price is king, the Xbox Series S is well worth considering.

