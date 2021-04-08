Xbox Series S restock: Get the Xbox Series S and 5 months of Apple Music at Currys

Xbox Series S stock is back at Currys for £249, and you can also claim five months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple News Plus as part of the deal if you're a new subscriber. Returning Apple Music customers will only get two months free, however.

We've often seen retailers bundling in extras and add-ons that can inflate the price of the Xbox Series S, but this deal from Currys not only lets you buy the console on its own, but also throws in a generous deal on Apple's subscription services. Apple Arcade usually costs £4.99 per month, and Apple Music and Apple News Plus are £9.99 a month. That's a saving of over £120, then.

While we've seen the Xbox Series S appearing more regularly over the last few weeks, it's still difficult to find. When stock tends to come back, it tends to last a few hours at most, with demand higher when the console is available on its own.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance that the next-generation of gaming offers, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S + 5 months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple News Plus: £249 at Currys

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and continue to be in high demand this year.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper, smaller machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

