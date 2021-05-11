Xbox Series S restock: Get the Xbox Series S and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Searching for the next Xbox Series S restock in the UK? Microsoft's more affordable new Xbox is back at Currys for £269, and comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of the deal. That's a saving of £12.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance that the next-generation of gaming offers, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £281.99 £269 at Currys

Interested in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? You can get Microsoft's Xbox Series S and three months membership to Microsoft's subscription service with this deal from Currys and save £12.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and continue to be in high demand this year.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper, smaller machine.

