WWDC 2020 live blog: Apple's big software show for iOS 14 and more as it happens

WWDC is Apple's yearly software conference where it unveils the upgrades coming to iPhones, iPads and Macs around the world. This year the event is online-only because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean we'll see any less new information than in previous years.
We're expecting to hear about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16 and potentially new hardware too. For a full look at our predictions, you can find them in this piece here.
Below, we'll be talking you through the full keynote as it happens. We'll also be talking you through what we expect to see later in the day, and any developments that happen in the run up to the big show.
WWDC 2020 launch live blog
All times in Pacific Standard Time (PT)
1:30 - We're sorry to kick the rumors off with a sad one, but a prolific Twitter leaker has suggested that hardware announcements at WWDC 2020 have been canceled altogether.
Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong!I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way!June 21, 2020
Prosser has had accurate information this year on the iPhone SE and new Macs, so he may be correct. As he says, he doesn't know for certain if this is the case, but if there's no new tech announced today it sounds like that wasn't always the plan.
01:20 - Don't worry, we're not up this early. This is just one of the joys of having a worldwide team. Our live blog is starting now ahead of today's big reveal, and we thought we'd just run you through some of the key details.
- WWDC's keynote is today - Monday, June 22
- It starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST (3AM AEST on June 23)
- It's free to watch the show
- Here's how you can watch the WWDC 2020 keynote
Now you know that, be aware that we're set to hear lots about the event in the run-up to the launch, so be sure to check back when you can throughout the day for the latest.
- Will there be an iPhone 12 this evening?