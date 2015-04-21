You've got a Full House sequel coming to Netflix, dude

Rumors that Full House is returning as a Netflix spin-off seemed almost too weird to be true, but it's really happening, one of the show's stars has confirmed.

John Stamos revealed the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live, describing his excitement over Fuller House (yes, that's really the name).

"We've been working on this for many, many years," he said.

Stamos revealed that Fuller House will start with an hour-long special that will lead into the Netflix series, which he described as a spin-off.

"It starts sort of as a reunion and then spins off into, like, a spin-off," he said.

Memory trip

The story is weirdly similar to the original: a now-grown and newly widowed DJ, still played by Candace Cameron-Bure, seeks help from a friend and a sibling in raising her three kids. So they all move into a house together in San Francisco (naturally).

It's also now confirmed that many of the original cast, including Stamos and Cameron-Bure as well as Bob Saget, Andrea Barber and others, as well as the show's original creators and producers, return for the Netflix version.

Luckily Kimmel asked the question on everyone's mind: will the Olsen twins return as well? It doesn't seem likely, but our fingers, at least, are crossed.

Via Digital Trends