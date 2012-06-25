WIN! Toshiba Satellite Z830 Ultrabook with The Dark Knight Rises lapjack

We've teamed up with Toshiba, official partner of summer blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises, to give you the chance to win a Satellite Z830

Ultrabook

with an exclusive

The Dark Knight Rises

lapjack.

Weighing only 1.12kg, the Satellite Z830 is the lightest 13.3-inch laptop in the world – good news for those of you hoping to do a spot of vigilante crime fighting in between emails.

Combined with an unbelievably slim design and a battery that lasts up to 8 hours, the Satellite Z830 is a great travel companion of which Lucius Fox would be proud.

The laptop you deserve and need

Powered by Intel Core processors, the Satellite Z830 is also powerful enough to glide through HD videos, games or multiple programs at once.

As if giving away an Ultrabook wasn't enough, to celebrate the film-based partnership Toshiba is also hosting an online challenge to win two tickets to the premiere of the film. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/toshibauk.

One of the summer's most hotly anticipated films, The Dark Knight Rises hits cinemas on July 20 2012.

The competition is now closed. The winner is Mr M Thomas.