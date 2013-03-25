WIN! An Ultra Slim Box Freeview+ digital TV recorder worth £179!

To mark the coming of the Gadget Show Live (3-7 April, NEC, Birmingham), we've teamed up with the show to give one TechRadar reader the chance to win a fantastic Ultra Slim Box Freeview+ digital TV recorder. 10 lucky runners-up will each win a pair of tickets to the show.

Ultra Slim Box HDT-610R is the complete entertainment solution: an advanced, HD digital TV recorder combining Freeview+ HD and access to Smart TV entertainment. You can pause, record and rewind live TV, and it's all delivered in an ultra low-profile sliver of technology that will fit neatly into any living room.

Despite its small size, the ultra slim box is packed with features. An integrated 500GB hard disk drive allows you to record up to 300 hours of TV in standard definition or up to 125 in high definition.

Freeview will be exhibiting with EchoStar and Slingbox on stand D210 at the Gadget Show Live this Easter in Birmingham. Based on the popular Channel Five programme, Gadget Show Live is the leading consumer tech event in the UK, showcasing gadgets that have never been seen before in the UK.

Also at the show will be TechRadar's Phones Editor Gareth Beavis and Editor-in-Chief Patrick Goss, with a special presentation on the past and future of phone tech. And 10 runners-up will each win a pair of tickets to the event (valid April 3/4/5), so you can be there too.

