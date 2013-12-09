WIN! An iPad Air, wireless Canon printer and iTunes voucher!

The countdown to Christmas has begun. And to celebrate the festive season and spread good cheer among all technology lovers, TechRadar has teamed up with ebuyer to give you the chance to win a stunning prize to celebrate the launch of its incredible 12 days of Christmas giveaway.

Let's go through the bonanza that ebuyer's offering first: it's made 1 December a special day for two reasons; one, you get to enjoy your first advent chocolate of the month, and two, you stand the chance of winning a spectacular prize every day for the next 12 days.

Each day there will be a new prize and a new opportunity to win. So, that's 12 days, 12 prizes and 12 very happy winners. ebuyer has a very special selection of gadgets and technology in its sleigh of treats: from TVs and smartphones, to powerful graphics cards and AR drones, no one will end up with a lump of coal this holiday season!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is head over to the site to check the giveaway page and reply to the promotion question, which will be different every day. You'll be immediately enrolled into the giveaway with the possibility of walking away with a fantastic prize.

Don't worry if you forget to enter - you can always check back the next day for a chance to win another fabulous prize. Enter every day if you like – we won't judge! Ebuyer will be tweeting all the latest information about the festive giveaway with the hashtag '#12daysgiveaway', so make sure you follow them to keep your finger on the competition pulse.

Another chance to win!

However, don't worry if you're not successful in the 12 days of Christmas giveaway as we're giving you the chance to win an amazing prize here too!

Just by answering the question in the link below, not only could you win a 16GB Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Air, but you'll also get a superb Canon Pixma IX6550 to print out all the amazing snaps you've taken and edited using the free iPhoto software that now comes with all Apple's iPhones and iPads.

But not only that, you'll be getting an iTunes £15 voucher as well so you can begin bolstering your collection of apps, music and movies as soon as you unpack your amazing new tablet.

Once you've entered our fabulous competitions, if you still have a mountain of Christmas shopping ahead of you, don't forget ebuyer also provides next-day delivery on all orders before 11pm. Purchase, receive and wrap your presents without any of the stress.

So there you have it – competition offers only Scrooge could turn down. Visit the giveaway page to be in with a chance of winning big and enter our competition too to increase your chances of making this the best Christmas yet!

To win, click here to answer a simple question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.