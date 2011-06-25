This week we got our hands on the Nokia N9, the first MeeGo handset from Nokia, and quite possibly the last.

We also spent some time looking at HTC's Android-toting Salsa, while in the TV world we sat down to watch the rather excellent Sharp LC-46LE831E and the Panasonic TX-P55VT30B.

Read on for this week's hottest reviews on TechRadar.

Hands on: Nokia N9 review

The N9 is the first MeeGo smartphone from Nokia and so far we think it's a rather lovely piece of kit. The MeeGo 1.2 iteration on the Nokia N9 is a real departure from the maddening confusion of Symbian, with the 1GHz ARM Cortex-A8 OMAP 3630 processor, PowerVR SGX530 graphics and 1GB of RAM all working together to deliver a fluid response under the finger.

This is how a phone is supposed to work, with a rapid response to swiping and movement. Symbian Anna had better be as good, otherwise we'll be very disappointed in Nokia. The full review is on its way but in the meantime check out our hands-on review.

HTC Salsa review

The HTC Salsa is yet another impressive Android phone from HTC, with its polished Sense interface as smooth, reliable and feature-packed as ever. The only flaws here are the phone's puzzling lack of internal memory and a camera that occasionally gets itself awfully bogged down.

If the camera worked a little more smoothly and if there was a touch (well, a lot) more app storage space, it would be the perfect mid-sized Android phone. It's a well-made phone that's enjoyable to use and a breath of fresh air in a world of bland black slabs - but today's app-hungry smartphone users will find its lack of onboard memory a daily frustration.

Sharp LC-46LE831E review

By adding an extra colour - yellow - to the usual RGB mix in every pixel of its Quattron range of TVs, Sharp was trying to take picture quality up to another level. After a few years struggling to compete at the lower end of the market, it's good to see Sharp returning to its roots by concentrating on thoroughly high-end screens such as this LC-46LE831E.

Sharp has always championed LCD and the technology's evolution continues - this is a rather special home cinema screen that's surely the finest edge LED-lit screen around, but it won't appeal to those after a user-friendly living room TV.

Panasonic TX-P55VT30B review

Believe it or not this is Panasonic's first ever 55-inch TV. It usually releases 50 and 60-inch versions of its high-end TV ranges but this set changes all that. The screen starts establishing its flagship credentials right away by being exceptionally slim for a plasma TV. It's also absolutely brilliant, and packs some of the best (if not the best) picture quality in town.

Samsung NC110 review

Samsung has grabbed the rest of the netbook-producing market and turned it upside-down with the NC110, setting the bar high in a market that already seemed to be saturated to the maximum. It's often hard to be hopeful about something that far down the price bracket, because it almost seems destined to fail. But we've genuinely been surprised by the Samsung NC110's abilities.

